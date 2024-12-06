Wipro and SIAM.AI build AI assistant for tourism authority of Thailand with NVIDIA AI

Wipro Limited announced a collaboration with SIAM.AI, a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program in Thailand. The companies will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing and software to develop an AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This collaboration will utilise infrastructure, data, and networks within the country, advancing Thailand’s sovereign AI objectives.

The AI-powered virtual assistant, ‘Sukjai’—powered by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, SIAM.AI, and Wipro’s Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) Studio—will provide domestic and international travelers with personalised, up-to-date, and timely information to deliver highly tailored experiences, while enabling the Tourism Authority to seamlessly service a growing number of tourists.

Specifically, ‘Sukjai’ will provide 24/7 support and information on things such as transportation guidelines and schedules, destinations and lodging availability, recommended activities based on interest, and crowd flow information at top attractions, etc. It will offer customised recommendations based on individual preferences and include info on emergency services as well as safety and security alerts.

Vinay Firake, CEO, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited, said, “We are excited to collaborate with SIAM.AI and utilise NVIDIA’s technology to transform the tourism experience in Thailand. This initiative highlights our deep expertise and investments in delivering highly customised AI solutions, designed to achieve the unique objectives of our clients. With the expected increase in sovereign AI initiatives across geographies, this collaboration with SIAM.AI and the Thai government marks an important milestone in bringing such services to a broader set of clients across markets.”

Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, CEO, SIAM.AI Cloud, said, “Our collaboration with Wipro exemplifies how we’re bringing together global expertise and local knowledge to serve Thailand’s digital future. Through this partnership, we’re leveraging NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure while maintaining our commitment to data sovereignty and local value creation. This initiative demonstrates how Thailand can work with global leaders while maintaining control of our AI destiny and advancing our position as a key player in Southeast Asia’s AI landscape.”

John Fanelli, Vice President of Enterprise Software, NVIDIA, said, “Created by Wipro and SIAM.AI with full-stack NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing, the ‘Sukjai’ large language model will provide a foundation for Thailand to build AI applications that the nation’s enterprises and small business owners can use to enhance travel experiences and open up new economic opportunities.”

‘Sukjai’ will initially provide services in Thai and English. Wipro will continue to train the underlying models with the NVIDIA NeMo platform based on user feedback, creating ever-more elevated and seamless experiences. The virtual assistant will be built based on responsible AI principles, such as transparency, data privacy, and human oversight, leveraging Wipro’s Responsible AI framework.