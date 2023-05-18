Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow to invest in and bring new offerings to market that will empower clients to drive business transformation, overcome business challenges, and deliver greater value.

The agreement expands on the two companies’ existing partnership and is expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026.

As part of the partnership Wipro and ServiceNow will deliver joint clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services. The partnership will cover all global geographies and will initially focus on four key industries: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Energy and Utilities.

The expanded partnership will provide a global framework to automate and optimize technology service operations; activate environmental, social, and government (ESG) standards across the enterprise; enable new digital business/customer/employee experiences; and hyper automate enterprise resource planning (ERP). Further, it will strengthen the comprehensive portfolio of cloud capabilities offered through Wipro FullStride Cloud.

Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead, Wipro Limited said, “We couldn’t be more excited to deepen our partnership with ServiceNow and jointly deliver greater value, agility, and impact to the market. ServiceNow brings a whole new dimension to employee and customer experiences and technology innovation, allowing us to more effectively guide our shared customers through the next evolution of their business.”

Erica Volini, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, ServiceNow, said, “This outstanding partnership with Wipro is only just getting started. Wipro has the deep domain experience, industry expertise, and innovation track record to provide best-in-class transformation experiences through improved workflows. Together, we will deliver real and sustained value to our customers as they digitally innovate their businesses to capitalize on market opportunities.”

Caio Carélo, Infrastructure and Solutions Operations Construction Manager, Petrobras, said “Wipro and ServiceNow are strategic partners to Petrobras, helping drive our digital transformation and innovation agenda. The expertise of Wipro and the power of the ServiceNow platform enabled us to bring our vision for AIOps to life. It was a winning combination for Petrobras.”

Wipro recently received ServiceNow’s “Emerging Growth Markets Worldwide Partner of the Year” 2023 Award, which recognizes Wipro’s commitment to and success at building and enhancing the ServiceNow ecosystem.