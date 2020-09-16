Wipro identified as a leader in healthcare and life sciences Robotic Process Automation

Read Article

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: RPA Service Providers In Healthcare, Q3 2020.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of automation across the Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) value chain. Forrester initiated this research to get a deeper insight into how automation projects are unfolding in the HCLS industry. The report evaluated the current offering, market presence and strategy of 12 of the most significant emerging Robotic Process Automation (RPA) service providers in HCLS.

In addition to being named a leader, Wipro received differentiated ratings in the intelligent automation, attended automation, unattended automation, HCLS Automation, Knowledge Transfer and commercial model criteria. The Forrester report states that, “Of all the vendors [Forrester] evaluated, Wipro has the most experience building bots for HCLS clients and delivering automations to HCLS clients under outcomes-based procurement models.” The report also noted, “Clients said that Wipro is their trusted strategic advisor on new [Artificial Intelligence] (AI) technologies and emerging governance models.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing healthcare organisations (HCOs) to scale operations to care for an unprecedented number of patients. The entire healthcare value chain is under scrutiny for opportunities to increase throughput and carve out cost. Life sciences organisations face pressure to accelerate research, manufacturing, and distribution…Covid-19 will eventually pass, but the automation tools and strategies being deployed today are here to stay,” sayd the report authored by Jeff Becker, Senior Analyst, Forrester Research. The report later notes, “Wipro is an all-purpose service provider; it’s a strong fit for enterprises that need strategic governance advice or those that just need a team of bot developers willing to work at risk.”

