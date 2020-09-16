Compliance iNBOX launched to simplify compliance management

Read Article

Compliance iNBOX, an intuitive global solution introduced by BA Fintech through a joint venture entity between Boston Financial Advisory Group and Avanze Tech Labs to streamline and address all GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) needs across organizations. The online platform is developed by financial stalwarts to transform the traditional approach with new cutting-edge technology.

CiB ensures efficient resource management, global compliance management and financial audits with complete data security. As a product, it helps with more accountability and increased efficiency. The key components of the product are to automatically monitor pertinent regulatory requirements, organize compliance documentation, track compliance event, manage e-audits and assessments, and also demonstrate proof of compliance.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Paddalwar, Executive Director & CEO, Boston Financial Advisory Group said, “On account of rapid changes in the global business environment, technology, and political landscape, the legal framework is changing faster than ever before. Organizations across industries require quick and automated process for audits, managing numerous regulations or board reporting requirements. Compliance iNBOX is a unique solution in an industry that has seen many disparate products being force-fit together. The product is designed for SaaS delivery with consistent design. CiB ensures performance, security, and longevity with minimal or no IT overhead for customers.”

CiB integrates the expertise of Boston Financial Advisory Group that specializes in Global Accounting and Financial Advisory services backed by the technical advancement offered by Avanze Tech Labs specialising in customized solutions for virtual process. The online platform covers all major laws and related compliances providing unparalleled ability to quickly configure workflow, setting alerts & notifications while customising reports with great ease.

Speaking on the launch, Pradeep Kumar V, Founder & CEO, Avanze Group said, “In the current situation, the demand for automated and technologically advanced processes has increased significantly. We have always designed cost-efficient and flexible tech solutions with quick results for consumers. We believe that CiB will help organizations to integrate compliance as a key component of their culture.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]