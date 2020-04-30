Wipro, Nutanix unveil new database solution to empower firms

Read Article

Enterprise Cloud computing firm Nutanix and Wipro have launched a joint solution to enable enterprises efficiently manage their databases and optimising time and effort of IT teams.

Wipro’s Digital Database Services (DDS), built on Nutanix solutions for databases including Nutanix HCI software and Nutanix Era, allows enterprises and users to provision and manage databases just-in-time, without prior knowledge of hardware, database software and associated configurations.

The result is accelerated application release time, allowing database administrators to focus on new innovation instead, the companies said in a statement.

“Wipro’s joint offering with Nutanix brings agility, speed and flexibility for core and digital applications delivered as-a-service. With this joint solution, we are confident of helping our joint customers optimise the Database resources and license cost,” said Satish Yadavalli, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited.

The DDS offering from Wipro drives efficiency, agility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability across the enterprise by automating and simplifying database administration.

Legacy database management is traditionally complex and requires massive amounts of resources from database administrators, taking away time they could be spending on more critical initiatives.

“With data volumes growing exponentially year-over-year, provisioning, protecting, patching, performance and copy data management operations are becoming even more tedious and expensive,” informed Bala Kuchibhotla, Vice President and General Manager, Nutanix Era and Business Critical Apps, Nutanix.

The partnership with Wipro, he added, will help develop efficient and elegant Database-as-a-Service solutions for “our customers to further our mission of enabling any organization to embrace the power of the Cloud”.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]