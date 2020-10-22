Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Wipro, SAP collaborate to help organisations boost productivity

Wipro, SAP collaborate to help organisations boost productivity

News
By IANS
0 18
Read Article

Wipro on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with enterprise application software provider SAP to offer advanced customer-specific content and training assets and boost productivity.

The collaboration will deliver ‘SAP Enable Now’ — the custom enablement platform by SAP — to help organisations adapt faster to technological changes and accelerate globalisation.

With this agreement, Wipro can offer its clients tailor-made industry and line-of-business-specific learning tutorials and training assets, in addition to existing contextual help and guided tours delivered by SAP.

“Most of our customers adopting SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud applications expect more than embedded standard content.

“The amalgamation of our prebuilt industry-specific content, SAP’s standard enablement content and curated content will help deliver information specific to customer’s need and provide a unique learning experience,” said Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, Vice President and Global Practice Head, SAP services, Wipro.

With advanced content creation and training features of ‘SAP Enable Now’, such as single-source editing and in-app learning, customers will be able to significantly improve end-user productivity and learning experience.

‘SAP Enable Now’ can be used for non-SAP applications and integrated with IT service management tools as well.

“SAP Enable Now is the right tool to help organisations rapidly create and deploy unique tutorials and training assets to enhance the performance and efficiency of the workforce,” said Joe Ballard, Global Head, Ecosystem & Education, Services at SAP.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Virtual Conference

    Leading the future for the connected world

    The ability to adapt to new technologies while supporting critical systems requires a smart network infrastructure.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Know how to deliver a seamless customer experience from cable to cloud.
    Register for Free
    close-image