With INSTAInsure, HDFC Life launches industry first 3-click pre-approved insurance offer

With INSTAInsure, HDFC Life launches industry first 3-click pre-approved insurance offer

By Express Computer
Parvez Mulla, COO, HDFC Life
HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited has launched INSTAInsure – an industry first initiative that provides a 3 click pre-approved insurance offer. This development reinforces HDFC Life’s vision and commitment to build processes that simplify the on-boarding journey for its customers and vast distribution network.

INSTAInsure is an end-to-end digital journey that enables a partner’s customers to purchase a life insurance policy in a quick and hassle free manner. Through the power of INSTAInsure an existing customer of any of HDFC Life’s partners can purchase a policy instantly, in just 3 clicks. The policy issuance is done almost instantly.

Speaking on the launch, Parvez Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of INSTAInsure – another industry first from HDFC Life. Our journey of re-imagining insurance through the power of technology, products and services has received a boost with this launch. With INSTAInsure, we are confident that HDFC Life’s partners and their customers will experience the benefits of our efforts around journey simplification, partner integration and data management. This avant-garde tool now offers the potential to attract a whole new untapped customer base via a digitized platform that allows buyers to purchase policies in a few simple steps. We hope to see this result in increasing the penetration of insurance in India.”


