Wondrlab’s Hector platform now supports 350+ brands; expands to the US and Japan

Wondrlab has announced that Hector, its commerce-media platform, is now used by more than 350 brands across ecommerce, quick-commerce and digital retail. Launched three years ago as an internal initiative, the platform has since scaled to handle over ₹3,500 crore in ad investments from digital-first and enterprise clients. Hector has also been recognised among Amazon Ads’ Top 20 Innovation Partners globally, the only Indian company to feature in the list.

The platform, developed by Wondrlab’s performance marketing company Neon, is ISO-certified and SOC-compliant, signalling a focus on data governance and security as adoption increases among large enterprises. Its expansion into the United States and Japan marks the network’s entry into two mature markets for deep-tech and AI-driven marketing platforms, with the US becoming Wondrlab’s second major growth market.

Global expansion and platform adoption

Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder of Wondrlab, said the growth of Hector reflects the company’s broader strategy to build technology-led IP from India. He highlighted that more than 200 clients are now using the platform and that its expansion into the US and Japan underscores increasing global demand for AI-enabled commerce-media tools.

Meher Patel, Founder of Neon and Hector AI, said the platform was built to deliver measurable outcomes at scale for retail and ecommerce partners. He noted sustained interest from ecommerce and quick-commerce players across platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto.

Hector is now positioned as a core component of Wondrlab’s broader full-funnel marketing stack. Over the past year, the network has expanded internationally and seen increased adoption across sectors including retail, FMCG, fintech and mobility.

About Wondrlab

Founded in 2020, Wondrlab operates an integrated marketing technology network focused on marketing and digital business transformation. Its portfolio includes:

What’s Your Problem – digital-first creative agency

Wisr – open tech platform connecting brands and schools

Opportune – influencer marketing platform

Neon – performance marketing agency

Cymetrix – CRM and data analytics

OPA – influencer marketing network

BigStep – software and cloud services provider

The company has also expanded into Europe through the acquisition of Poland-based WebTalk.