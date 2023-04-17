Workruit plans to translate the success of the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana – DEET with other state governments

Workruit, an AI-powered career and recruitment platform, has successfully collaborated with the Government of Telangana to establish Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) platform. Since DEET was launched in Telangana, it has had more than 5,00,000+ active vacancies and over 500+ skill programs aggregated from industry wide partners.

Recognising the importance of digital employment platforms and the success of DEET in Telangana, Workruit is looking to partner with several state-based departments. The platform, which started as Digital Employment Exchange, with its strong impact, has now transitioned to Digital Skilling & Employment Exchange Platforms, with a key focus on aggregating Skill courses too.

With the government’s key focus on the Skill India mission, Workruit is also working very closely with the Skill development departments to create a level playing ﬁeld between academically or formally trained and the unskilled or informally trained workforce. This collaborative effort improves the employability and livelihood of the existing workforce and synergy with the industry. With these initiatives, state governments can build the path of “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” & establish the respective states as India’s most preferred investment destination.

DEET with Workruit is the first of its kind (first in India/Asia) that connects prospective job seekers to prospective employers and skill providers on a platform powered by Artificial Intelligence. With DEET, candidates can instantly apply for jobs and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, and recruitment drives, connect with job fairs, job melas, career advice every day, and explore various upskilling programs.

“DEET’s comprehensive approach to digital skilling and employment exchange is changing the game for the workforce, job providers and skill providers, bringing together all the stakeholders in a single platform for a seamless interaction,” said, Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana Government.

Manikanth Challa, the CEO of Workruit, said, “Workruit has become the first and only employment platform to have partnered with Governments to launch digital employment exchange programs. Our collaboration with the Telangana government has been very successful & the outcome is gratifying. We eagerly look forward to more such partnerships with other state governments.”

DEET has overall demonstrated effectiveness by bringing the best employment opportunities on its platform. With increased job postings and openings, this move has also opened new employment opportunities for the state workforce, encouraging reverse migration across the workforces (skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled).

Recently DEET with Workruit organised 3 job fairs, the latest at (Rishi MS Institute of Engineering & Technology, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, partnering with T-Hub, FTCCI, etc. All the job fairs were well attended, with over 4000+ job seekers and 100+ companies participating in the event. The job fairs led to 2500+ interviews & shortlisting of over 1100+ candidates with a mix of recent graduates, pursuing students and experienced professionals.

Workruit has built global and national partnerships with Equifax, NASSCOM, ISB, CII, ICICI Foundation, National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) and many other organisations. Companies like Apollo, IKYA Human Capitals, QUESS Corp, Reliance Retail Limited, PVR Cinemas, G4S Security Services, Asian Paints, Fulcrum, GMR Group, Talent Sprint, Mind Tree, Swiggy, TVS Group, Uber are actively hiring through the platform.

Workruit for the government collaborates with the state bodies and enables them to provide employment opportunities, real-time advanced data analytics showcasing how many job seekers and providers registered, job insights, and talent insights in their respective states. Students and job aspirants will get timely alerts about job fairs, new opportunities and more available in their location.

Through the power of on-the-go career development and recruitment platform, Workruit aims to help state governments employ their citizens. The platform is robust, available on the web and mobile in multiple languages that cater to all workforces. The platform experience is available in more than 7+ regional languages (English, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Odiya, Kannada, etc.).