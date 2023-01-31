Worldline launches Buland Bharat digital payments suite

Worldline announced the launch of its Buland Bharat digital payments suite, which is designed specially keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is in line with the Digital India initiative by the government of India. It will go a long way in extending a secure and seamless digital payment ecosystem to small and medium businesses (SMBs) from every nook and corner of the country. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite supports all the digital payments acceptance requirements of the merchant, be it In-store, Online, or Omnichannel payments, all available under one roof.

Worldline’s Buland Bharat digital payments suite includes but is not limited to –

In-store Payments Acceptance via POS terminals, SoftPOS, Voice Alert Box, QR codes

via POS terminals, SoftPOS, Voice Alert Box, QR codes Online Payment Acceptance via Next Gen Payment Gateway, Subscription Payments, Payment Links, integration kits of popular plugins (Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce)

Next Gen Payment Gateway, Subscription Payments, Payment Links, integration kits of popular plugins (Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce) Omnichannel Payment Acceptance to interact with your customers across multiple touchpoints (In-store and online) with our single convergence platform

to interact with your customers across multiple touchpoints (In-store and online) with our single convergence platform Supply chain finance solution for seamless cash flow management and growing liquidity for business growth.

Speaking on the launch, Sheik Mohideen, Senior Vice President, SMB and Partnership, Worldline India, said, “Small and medium businesses (SMBs) are the growth drivers for our country’s economy. With our payment expertise in the market for over two decades and our deep understanding of SMBs’ business needs, the launch of the Buland Bharat digital payments suite shows our commitment to empowering SMBs in India. The new suite will help SMBs to get all their digital payment acceptance requirements covered under one roof. Our low-cost innovative offering SoftPOS will empower SMBs in a big way to accept digital payments affordably.”

The Buland Bharat suite is loaded with all the digital payment features and products that SMB businesses usually require. After understanding the various payment challenges of SMBs across differing sizes, categories, business life cycles Worldline have designed it. The suite will help to boost their sales and support digital financial inclusion. This segment is an important focus area for Worldline in 2023.

Verticals like Retail store, E-Commerce, Education, Hospitality (Hotels & OTA’s), SaaS, Government, and Utility contributed to the growth in the vertical for Worldline in India in the last 12 months. Worldline also noticed that tier II and III cities are at the forefront for growth of its SMB vertical in these months purely riding on the wave of digitalisation.