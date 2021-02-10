Xerox acquires AR firm CareAR to expand software portfolio

Read Article

Workplace technology company Xerox on Monday announced to expand its growing software portfolio with the acquisition of CareAR, an augmented reality (AR) support platform company.

CareAR provides real-time access to expertise for customers, employees and field workers.

According to Xerox, with CareAR software, remote agents and experts can virtually see the situation and visually guide a solution using a suite of augmented reality tools via desktop, mobile, and smart glass devices, as if they were in-person.

“By combining DocuShare, XMPie and CareAR, we have a software business that can together and apart support a wide range of clients’ needs,” said Steve Bandrowczak, president and chief operations officer, Xerox.

DocuShare is a content management platform providing robust tools to automate processes and support cloud-enabled digital transformation and XMPie is a flexible technology that allows customisation and personalisation of assets across customer touchpoints, both online and offline.

The expanded Software business will be led by Sam Waicberg, vice president and general manager of Digital Services for Xerox and former CareAR Co-founder and CEO prior to acquisition.

CareAR’s platform seamlessly integrates with workflow leader ServiceNow, ensuring an end-to-end approach to work orders, cases and incidents for full visibility and better troubleshooting.

“Xerox’s acquisition of this technology can help drive further opportunities to modernise field service, customer support and IT services leveraging the power of the Now Platform and CareAR,” said Michael Ramsey, vice president of Customer Workflow Product Management at ServiceNow.

-IANS

