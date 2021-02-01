Express Computer


Xiaomi working on smart glass with detection, therapeutic properties

Xiaomi working on smart glass with detection, therapeutic properties

By IANS
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has reportedly patented a smart glass that can integrate detection and treatment.

The patent also suggests that it would emit some therapeutic signals which include phototherapy signals and sound wave signals, that can be used to treat brain diseases or eye fatigue, reports GizmoChina.

The light therapy signal can treat brain diseases or mental diseases. The sound wave signal and the sound wave signal can treat mental illness.

As per the report, magnetic waves or electromagnetic waves can promote the absorption of missing elements or effectively promote blood circulation in the brain.

Xiaomi earlier has patented seven different foldable smartphone designs.

The patent contains overall seven foldable smartphone designs. Out of the total count, three models feature clamshell form factor.

Apart from three clamshell foldable phone designs, Xiaomi has also patented four large screen foldable smartphones that unfold into a tablet. All of them look like ‘Galaxy Z Fold 2’ with some minor differences between them.

–IANS


