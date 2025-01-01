Express Computer

XPG-ADATA partners with ACRO, KBC, and TAG to revolutionise storage solutions in India

XPG-ADATA partners with ACRO, KBC, and TAG to revolutionise storage solutions in India

By Express Computer
ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. continues to set new benchmarks in the industry. Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to innovation and expanding customer outreach, XPG-ADATA proudly announces strategic partnerships with India’s leading national distributors—ACRO, KBC, and TAG.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing product availability and expanding XPG-ADATA’s footprint in the Indian market, ensuring seamless access to cutting-edge technology for businesses and consumers alike. 

This partnership aligns with XPG-ADATA’s commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to India’s growing digital needs. By collaborating with ACRO, KBC, and TAG, the company ensures its high-quality storage and memory products are available efficiently and effectively across the country.

To further enhance customer satisfaction, XPG-ADATA will provide 100% warranty support for all products purchased through these official distributors. Warranty services will be facilitated through our service locations spread across PAN India, ensuring a seamless experience for customers requiring RMA support.

Ravvi Dhyani, Country Manager, ADATA said, “We are thrilled to partner with national distributors for XPG-ADATA, ensuring a balanced and mutually beneficial collaboration. This strategic move strengthens our nationwide reach, accelerates growth, and enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions, reinforcing our commitment to India’s dynamic technology market.”

Charles Wei, Sales Head, ADATA said, “I am delighted to announce our restructured strategy for the Indian market, supported by a new partnership model with three key distributors—ACRO, KBC, and TAG. Their strong networks and potential will enable us to grow in specific regions and rebuild our presence in India. This approach reflects our commitment to providing valuable support to our partners and driving mutual growth. With Team ADATA’s focus on delivering high-quality solutions, we are confident in expanding our footprint and strengthening our position in this dynamic market.”

