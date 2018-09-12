YES BANK Launches Cashless Payment Solution for Udaipur Smart City

YES BANK has launched a comprehensive cashless payment solution for Udaipur Smart City, in partnership with the Udaipur Municipal Corporation (UMC), in order to bolster Financial Inclusion and Digital India initiatives of the Government of India. The project was launched today by Hon. Mayor of Udaipur, Shri Chandra Singh Kothari and Sidharth Sihag, Commissioner, Udaipur Municipal Corporation & CEO, Udaipur Smart City Ltd.

As a part of this project, YES BANK has digitized payments for Government to Citizen (G2C) services as well as retail payments. The solution allows citizens to make instant payments via Bharat QR or BHIM UPI QR and through a Digital Wallet, specially designed for citizens of Udaipur. Residents of Udaipur as well as tourists can now make day-to-day payments for grocery, utility payments, transport, fees, medical expenses and entertainment from a variety of payment options to choose from, such as Card payments through POS, E-Commerce or mobile payments through QR code and mobile number.

Commenting on the launch Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES BANK, said, “We are pleased to partner with Udaipur Municipal Corporation to augment delivery of G2C services and fast-track merchant payments through digital payment solutions and offer enhanced convenience of financial transactions to citizens of Udaipur Smart City. With this partnership, we re-affirm our commitment to the Government’s initiative of propelling digital payments in India.”

Commenting on this major financial services digitization project, Sidharth Sihag, Municipal Commissioner, Udaipur Municipal Corporation & CEO, Udaipur Smart City Ltd. , said, “Digital payments is the future and we are happy to join hands with YES BANK to facilitate the same for citizens of Udaipur.”

Also, Udaipur Smart City Card to be issued soon to citizens will be used for making payments at 700 retail & government facilities at Udaipur along with provision of mobile wallet for cashless electronic transfer and for merchant payments. The aim of a cashless Udaipur Smart City is to use a single payment instrument for all city wide services presenting not only speed of service and transparency but also facilitating integration of mobility of payment systems across the city with other services.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]