Facemoji launches new Hindi Voice Recognition Feature

Now, users can easily chat without having to type a word on the keyboard app. The voice recognition system by Facemoji takes inputs in terms of speech – with users only having to press the mic icon and say their message – and types the message automatically. The voice recognition, furthermore, is not only limited to only English. With the latest feature update by Facemoji keyboard app, the users can provide voice inputs (by pressing the mic and speaking) and two languages: English and Hindi

In addition to voice recognition system, Facemoji presents its users with over 1200 Emojis, 1000+ stickers, over 50k kaomoji, endless GIFs and plenty of skins. With its Emoji maker feature, users can turn their own pictures or short videos into emojis. Selecting from this vivid collection of emojis is easy, with Facemoji supporting emoji prediction in over 30 languages. Besides, the keyboard application also supports 22 top local Indian dialects, whilst supporting inputs in Hindi (abc).

