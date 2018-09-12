fbpx
Facemoji launches new Hindi Voice Recognition Feature

The feature automatically types a user’s message, taking inputs in English and Hindi

Artificial Intelligence (AI)News
By Abhishek Raval
Now, users can easily chat without having to type a word on the keyboard app. The voice recognition system by Facemoji takes inputs in terms of speech – with users only having to press the mic icon and say their message – and types the message automatically. The voice recognition, furthermore, is not only limited to only English. With the latest feature update by Facemoji keyboard app, the users can provide voice inputs (by pressing the mic and speaking) and two languages: English and Hindi

In addition to voice recognition system, Facemoji presents its users with over 1200 Emojis, 1000+ stickers, over 50k kaomoji, endless GIFs and plenty of skins. With its Emoji maker feature, users can turn their own pictures or short videos into emojis. Selecting from this vivid collection of emojis is easy, with Facemoji supporting emoji prediction in over 30 languages. Besides, the keyboard application also supports 22 top local Indian dialects, whilst supporting inputs in Hindi (abc).


Abhishek Raval

Principal Correspondent at Expresscomputer.in. Covers enterprise tech and e-governance with a focus on smart cities.

