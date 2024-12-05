Zendesk strengthens APAC leadership with key executive hire

Zendesk announced the appointment of technology industry veteran and customer experience specialist Mitch Young to the Asia Pacific leadership position, effective immediately. In this role he will be responsible for driving the company’s growth in the region, working across markets including Australia, India, Japan, and Singapore among others. Zendesk’s regional business serves iconic and fast-growing brands in industries including financial services (and fintech), retail, and manufacturing. It is also home to engineering hubs in Melbourne and Singapore which are contributing to global product development.

Young has held roles in IBM and most recently, ServiceNow where he led the region for nearly six years before taking a sabbatical. He is based in Melbourne. Extensive experience in various regional roles has seen Young live in Singapore and Shanghai while overseeing business growth in mature as well as emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Zendesk will leverage his vast knowledge of the region’s markets to build on one of the fastest-growing regions for the company.



“This is a time of massive opportunity for us at Zendesk. As the company delivering the most comprehensive suite of AI-powered CX solutions, we are at an exciting inflection point. This aligns well with the macro opportunities in APAC, the region that is poised to deliver exponential growth in the global economy” said Young, speaking on his new role, “I am excited to be here, and work with our teams to support APAC businesses as they position themselves to take advantage of these growth possibilities.”



Zendesk’s recently announced CX Trends report found that APAC CX leaders who embrace AI are 172% more likely to report high ROI from AI. And AI is raising the bar of what constitutes exceptional service–72% of APAC consumers expect more personalised service with AI. “What I find most exciting about the CX space, at this time particularly, is how AI is enabling efficiencies and productivity gains across the board. Eighty-two percent of agents in APAC believe that having an AI copilot would help them do their job better. We’re partnering with businesses whose impetus is retaining and growing their customer base, amid growing economies but also growing competition,” Young commented further on the APAC landscape.