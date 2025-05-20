Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Zensar partners with ManageEngine to drive IT transformation and enhance enterprise efficiency

Zensar partners with ManageEngine to drive IT transformation and enhance enterprise efficiency

News
By Express Computer
0 22

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp, and Zensar Technologies, announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming enterprise IT management. This synergy will address critical industry challenges such as fragmented IT ecosystems and cater to the growing need for real-time observability and unified operations for today’s enterprises.

Zensar, part of RPG Group, is recognised worldwide for its ability to deliver innovative solutions and drive business transformation across industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Through this partnership, Zensar will be leveraging ManageEngine’s comprehensive suite of enterprise IT management solutions, including its IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) suite of products, to offer a unified approach to IT service management, application performance monitoring, and infrastructure observability to its customers.

“Enterprises today face increasing complexity in managing their IT infrastructure, affecting productivity and overall success,” said Promoth Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer, ManageEngine. “This partnership with Zensar will provide businesses with a unified solution to streamline IT operations and enhance service delivery. By combining Zensar’s expertise with our advanced IT solutions, we aim to deliver real-time visibility and proactive incident management, ensuring seamless operations.”

The collaboration will enable organisations to achieve faster incident response times, enhanced monitoring, and reduced operational costs. Businesses can expect a more resilient IT infrastructure, improved service delivery, and data-driven decision-making through actionable insights that boost operational efficiency.

Jitendra Nandwani, SVP and head of cloud, infrastructure, and security services at Zensar Technologies, said, “Zensar has had a strong and successful collaboration with ManageEngine for over a decade, founded on mutual trust, transparency, and shared goals. Our collaboration spans three strategic pillars: reselling, system integrator, and technology handshake, where we consistently deliver synergistic outcomes. This partnership, a natural elevation of our relationship, enables us to respond swiftly and effectively to our clients on their digital transformation journeys, ensuring their business services operate reliably and efficiently.”

Together, ManageEngine and Zensar are committed to helping organistaions navigate through the complexities of the modern IT environments in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image