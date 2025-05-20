Cisco study reveals alarming deficiencies in cybersecurity readiness in India

According to Cisco’s 2025 Cybersecurity Readiness Index, only 7% of organisations in India have achieved the ‘Mature’ level of readiness required to effectively withstand today’s cybersecurity threats. This is a slight increase from last year’s Index, in which 4% of organisations in India were designated as Mature. This demonstrates that despite a slight improvement from last year, cybersecurity preparedness remains low as hyperconnectivity and AI introduce new complexities for security practitioners.

AI is revolutionising security and escalating threat levels, with 9 in 10 organisations (95%) facing AI-related security incidents last year. However, only 66% of respondents are confident their employees fully understand AI-related threats, and 63% believe their teams fully grasp how malicious actors are using AI to execute sophisticated attacks. This awareness gap leaves organisations critically exposed.

AI is compounding an already challenging threat landscape. In the last year, more than half of organisations (57%) suffered cyberattacks, hindered by complex security frameworks with disparate point solutions. Looking forward, respondents view external threats like malicious actors and state-affiliated groups (46%) as more significant to their organisations than internal threats (54%), underscoring the urgent need for streamlined defense strategies to thwart external attacks.

“As AI transforms the enterprise, we are dealing with an entirely new class of risks at unprecedented scale – putting even more pressure on our infrastructure and those who defend it,” said Cisco Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel. “This year’s report continues to reveal alarming gaps in security readiness and a lack of urgency to address them. Organisations must rethink their strategies now or risk becoming irrelevant in the AI era.”

“As cyberattacks grow in scale and sophistication, the risks now extend far beyond data loss—organisations face operational disruption, damage to brand reputation, and erosion of customer trust. This year’s Cybersecurity Readiness Index reveals a widening gap between the pace of threats and the preparedness of businesses,” said Samir Kumar Mishra, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC. “To close this gap, organisations must adopt unified, AI-driven security platforms that automate threat detection and response. Addressing the talent shortage and mitigating risks from unmanaged devices and shadow AI will be equally critical to building resilience and safeguarding trust in an increasingly digital world.”

2025 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index: Cybersecurity Readiness Remains Flat as AI Transforms the Industry

The Index evaluates companies’ readiness across five pillars—Identity Intelligence, Network Resilience, Machine Trustworthiness, Cloud Reinforcement, and AI Fortification— and encompassing 31 solutions and capabilities. Based on a double-blind survey of 8,000 private sector security and business leaders in 30 global markets, respondents detailed their deployment stages for each solution. Companies were then categorised into four readiness stages: Beginner, Formative, Progressive, and Mature.

Findings

The lack of cybersecurity readiness in India is alarming as 81% of respondents anticipate business disruptions from cyber incidents within the next 12 to 24 months. Further:

AI’s Expanding Role in Cybersecurity: An impressive 96% of organisations use AI to understand threats better, 88% for threat detection, and 77% for response and recovery, underscoring AI’s vital role in strengthening cybersecurity strategies.

GenAI Deployment Risks: GenAI tools are widely adopted, with 46% of employees using approved third-party tools. However, 28% have unrestricted access to public GenAI, and 43% of IT teams are unaware of employee interactions with GenAI, underscoring major oversight challenges.

Shadow AI Concerns: 45% of organisations lack confidence in detecting unregulated AI deployments, or shadow AI, posing significant cybersecurity and data privacy risks.

Unmanaged Device Vulnerability: Within hybrid work models, 90% of organisations face increased security risks as employees access networks from unmanaged devices, further exacerbated by using unapproved Gen AI tools.

Investment Priorities Shift: While 98% of organisations plan to upgrade their IT infrastructure, only 54% allocate more than 10% of their IT budget to cybersecurity (down 7% year-over-year), emphasising a critical need for more focused investment in comprehensive defense strategies, which is incredibly important as threats are not slowing.

Complex Security Postures: 84% of organisations report that their complex security infrastructures, dominated by the deployment of more than 10 point security solutions, are impeding their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to threats.

Talent Shortage Impedes Progress: A staggering 92% of respondents identify the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals as a major challenge, with 65% reporting more than ten positions to fill.

To tackle today’s cybersecurity challenges, organisations must invest in AI-driven solutions, simplify security infrastructures, and enhance AI threat awareness. Prioritising AI for threat detection, response, and recovery is essential, as is addressing talent shortages and managing risks from unmanaged devices and shadow AI.