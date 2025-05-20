Responsive Spring 2025 release puts custom agents in customers’ hands, accelerating the impact and reach of AI

Responsive unveiled its Spring 2025 Release, launching Agent Studio, a no-code environment for building custom AI agents using natural language. Agent Studio debuts alongside a slate of advanced AI capabilities and AI agents that are redefining how organisations democratise organisational knowledge to win more business. With its latest innovations, Responsive is putting automation into the hands of field teams and making AI agents interactive, customisable, and available in the tools people use every day.

“The future lies in democratising access to institutional knowledge—and AI is central to that shift,” said Jamie Ninneman, Global Head of RFx Advisory at SAP. “Responsive has been a valuable leader in this journey, helping companies scale how they respond, collaborate, and accelerate their transformation with Strategic Response Management.”

Build your agents – no code needed

Responsive’s Agent Studio is the SRM market’s first no-code agent creation environment. It allows users to build customised AI agents to automate critical tasks, such as content cleanup, compliance reviews, content archiving, tagging, and identifying outdated information to keep knowledge bases compliant and response-ready. Agents can be scheduled, triggered on-demand, and monitored, enabling explainability with clear governance and audit trails at scale.

“Custom AI agents are the next productivity revolution—and with Agent Studio, any team can build them without heavy development or deep technical expertise,” said AJ Sunder, Chief Product and Information Officer at Responsive. “Sales and proposal teams can now build agents tailored to their specific needs. As customers apply these agents to real business problems, we gain early insight into the next wave of high-impact AI use cases that will shape the future of work.”

Agents that work wherever you do

Responsive also expanded its agent library with out-of-the-box agents that users can access and engage from core productivity applications:

Analysis Agent, integrated into Ask, Responsive’s conversational interface, scans RFPs, RFIs, and other documents to extract critical requirements, surface risks, and deliver a concise opportunity assessment—empowering faster and smarter go/no-go decisions and more confident early-stage pursuit strategies.

Answering Agent, integrated into both Slack and Responsive’s Ask, creates high-quality, first drafts for RFPs, questionnaires, and ad hoc questions, drawing from trusted organisational content and citing all sources.

Empower field teams with self-service

Bid and proposal teams can’t respond to every request, often leaving lower-value RFPs to sales reps without support. Guided Projects, a self-serve AI solution, unlocks these overlooked opportunities by helping field teams generate responses in minutes. Using Responsive agents, Guided Projects extracts key requirements, drafts content, performs compliance reviews, and more, enabling field teams to complete RFPs and assessments independently.

Guided Projects democratises the response process itself. Any field team – sales, customer success, solution consulting, and more – can manage complex responses without compromising quality, ultimately helping organisations respond to more requests with greater speed and consistency.

“At Microsoft, empowering our field teams with greater self-service capabilities is central to our strategy,” said Alexis Hourselt, Interim Director, Proposal Center of Excellence, Microsoft. “As an early partner of Responsive, we’re collaborating to innovate on solutions like Guided Projects that enable our teams to operate more independently and effectively.”

Improve the quality and accuracy of AI-generated responses

Teams using AI for strategic responses often face challenges in ensuring content is accurate, trustworthy, and high quality, while also racing to meet tight deadlines. To address these pressures, Responsive launched two key innovations:

TRACE Score™, the industry’s first content scoring system that objectively assesses the quality of AI-generated responses, enabling organisations to improve response accuracy, scale AI-driven content with confidence, and mitigate ris k.

Quality Check, an AI-powered auditing capability that checks responses for content issues to enable remediation and ensure work is complete, accurate, and compliant.

Together, these advanced AI capabilities help teams produce polished, compliant responses at the speed of AI, minimising risk and maximising confidence at every stage.