Overcoming Bias and Building Inclusive Teams Has Been My Greatest Triumph : Poonam Masand, Genpact

In this exclusive interview with Express Computer as a part of the Women in Tech Leadership series, Poonam Masand, Director – Data Tech, AI Consulting & Digital Transformation, Genpact, shares her journey as a woman leader in technology and her insights on driving successful digital transformation. With expertise in AI consulting, GenAI, and large-scale transformation initiatives, Masand highlights the role of cutting-edge technologies like AGI and Quantum Computing and stresses the importance of ethical AI deployment. She also discusses practical strategies organisations can adopt to support and retain women in emerging tech fields such as AI and data science. A respected speaker at global CIO and CXO forums, Masand is known for building high-performing teams and delivering measurable impact across global businesses.

As a woman in a leadership role in technology, what have been some of your key challenges and triumphs?



As a woman in technology, one of my key challenges has been navigating a traditionally male-dominated industry, where unconscious biases and stereotypes often create barriers to equal opportunity. Gaining credibility and ensuring my voice was heard required persistence and the consistent delivery of results. Balancing work-life commitments alongside a demanding career also posed challenges, necessitating strong time management and robust support systems.

However, these challenges have served as catalysts for growth. My triumphs include leading diverse teams that drive innovation and delivering impactful projects that advance business goals. Sharing my experiences, insights, and expertise on prominent industry forums has played a vital role in establishing my recognition and credibility within the field. Mentoring other women and fostering inclusive work environments has been deeply rewarding, helping to pave the way for more diverse leadership. These experiences have reinforced my belief that diversity fuels creativity and leads to better decision-making. Ultimately, overcoming these obstacles has strengthened my resilience and deepened my commitment to championing gender equality in tech—while inspiring the next generation of women leaders.

How do you define successful digital transformation, and what role do technologies like AI, data, and cloud play in driving it?



The future of digital transformation and innovation is being shaped by a convergence of groundbreaking technologies that promise to redefine how businesses operate and create value. Some of these technologies include:

Augmented General Intelligence (AGI): AGI aims to achieve human-level or beyond cognitive abilities, capable of understanding and acting across diverse domains autonomously. It can be used extensively in healthcare to analyse vast medical data, detect diseases, personalise treatment plans, and improve diagnoses. In autonomous self-driving vehicles, AGI enables real-time data analysis, ensuring safety and efficiency.

Agentic AI: These are autonomous AI systems that act with intentionality and adaptability, going beyond task execution to independently set goals and make decisions. Agentic AI enhances hyper-automation by optimising business operations, customer engagement, and strategic planning—acting as an active collaborator rather than a passive tool. It has valuable applications in supply chain and logistics, inventory planning, finance, healthcare, customer service (intelligent chatbots), and cybersecurity.

Quantum computing: Quantum computing promises to revolutionise enterprise software by accelerating machine learning training, optimising logistics and finance, and enabling quantum-secure encryption. In the near term, we can expect pilot programs and enhanced cybersecurity. Long-term transformation is anticipated in the pharmaceutical industry and AI-powered decision platforms. Quantum computing can be utilised across manufacturing, pharma, and automotive industries to design supply chains and optimise production.

Alongside these, trends like hybrid cloud adoption and 5G expansion are accelerating digital agility and operational efficiency. Enhanced cybersecurity measures and low-code/no-code platforms are democratising innovation and safeguarding digital assets.

Together, these technologies are driving a future where intelligent, autonomous systems operate behind the scenes, enabling businesses to innovate faster, operate smarter, and deliver personalised customer experiences.

As companies increasingly invest in generative AI, what guardrails or governance models should they consider to ensure ethical and responsible AI deployment?



As India accelerates investment in generative AI, ethical and responsible deployment requires governance models tailored to its unique socio-economic landscape. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has proposed a comprehensive AI governance framework emphasising an approach that coordinates multiple ministries and regulators to ensure accountability and transparency.

Key guardrails include adherence to principles like fairness, privacy, inclusiveness, and “do no harm”, aligned with global standards but adapted for India’s context. Establishing an AI incident database will help track and mitigate real-time harms, while continuous monitoring and bias detection are essential to prevent discrimination and misinformation.



Given the absence of a formal AI law, companies should adopt voluntary ethical commitments and implement human-in-the-loop oversight to maintain control over AI decisions. Public engagement and transparency will build trust in AI systems, especially in sensitive sectors like healthcare and finance. Overall, India’s evolving AI governance framework seeks to balance innovation with societal safeguards, ensuring AI benefits are inclusive and responsible.

How important is a data-driven culture in enabling digital transformation, and how can leaders foster it across teams?

A data-driven culture is crucial for successful digital transformation, as it shifts decision-making from intuition to evidence-based insights, driving better outcomes across the organisation. By embedding data into daily operations, companies can improve efficiency, optimise resource allocation, and enhance customer experience through personalised offerings. Leaders play a pivotal role in fostering this culture by investing in data literacy programs, modernising data infrastructure, and promoting transparency and accountability. Encouraging cross-functional collaboration ensures that data is accessible and trusted across teams, empowering employees to make informed decisions aligned with business goals. Additionally, integrating AI and analytics tools into workflows helps embed data usage naturally, accelerating adoption. Ultimately, a strong data-driven culture fuels innovation, agility, and competitive advantage, enabling organisations to respond swiftly to market changes and customer needs while mitigating risks effectively.

What more can organisations do to support and retain women in technology and leadership roles, especially in emerging tech fields like AI and data science?

To support and retain women in technology and leadership especially in emerging fields like AI and data science, organisations must create truly inclusive cultures. First, fostering flexible work environments acknowledges women’s multifaceted roles, helping them balance career and caregiving responsibilities. Establishing mentorship and sponsorship programs is equally important: guidance from mentors is vital, while sponsors help open doors to leadership opportunities.

Investing in tailored leadership development and upskilling particularly in AI and data science equips women with the confidence and capabilities to thrive. Companies should also promote the visibility and recognition of women’s achievements to combat bias and inspire others. Building strong networks within the women’s community fosters support and builds confidence.

Finally, organisations need to implement diversity metrics and hold leadership accountable for progress, moving from intention to measurable action. This holistic approach not only retains female talent but also accelerates innovation and drives business success in the competitive tech landscape.