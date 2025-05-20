SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 kicks off with powerful conversations on AI, human potential & the future of work

The much-anticipated SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 commenced today in Mumbai with a powerful opening that brought together some of the most influential voices in business, HR, and technology. Hosted by the SHRM India (Society for Human Resource Management), the event is set to shape the future of the workplace through high-impact discussions, innovation showcases, and leadership insights.

A powerful opening segment set the tone for the transformative event. In her welcome address, Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM India, MENA & APAC, emphasised the need for a human-centred approach to digital transformation, and said, “SHRM Tech is not just a platform for conversations – it’s a launchpad for action. As we step into a future powered by AI and human ingenuity, we must focus on trust, purpose, and adaptability. Limitless possibilities unfold when people and technology come together to lead change. People influence the global growth, we influence the people”.

Some of the keynote speakers like Zarin Daruwala, Former Cluster CEO – India & South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, Richard Rekhy, Vice Chair, Grant Thornton Bharat & Former CEO, KPMG India, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company delivered thought-provoking perspectives.

Day 1 at SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 featured a series of dynamic panel discussions that tackled some of the most pressing themes in the world of work. Experts delved into topics exploring AI’s impact on talent acquisition, from building high-intent pipelines with employer branding to enhancing hiring decisions through smart assessments. With agentic AI, culture personalisation, and inclusive leadership beyond performative I&D, the focus remains human-centric. Ultimately, it’s about blending speed, ethics, and trust to empower delegates with actionable insights and tools to drive change in their organisations.

The vibrant Tech Expo and Start-Up Zone saw 90+ solution providers showcase next-gen HR technologies—ranging from AI-powered recruitment bots to immersive L&D platforms—drawing attention from CHROs, talent leaders, and investors.

Building on the momentum of an inspiring first day, Day 2 of SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 promises to deliver deeper insights and future-forward thinking. The day will feature a high-impact sessions by Andy Biladeau, Chief Transformation Officer, SHRM; Pranjal Sharma, Economic Analyst, Advisor & Author, The Next New; A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia & several other illustrious names from industry. These experts will dive into pressing themes including data ethics, redefined leadership, and building adaptive, digitally resilient organisations. The thought-provoking sessions will herald a vibrant Workplace 2.0—where recognition, roles, and resilience evolve through AI, leadership, and culture in concert, not conflict.

With over 2,000+ delegates, 150+ speakers, and 100+ partners, SHRM Tech 2025 has set the stage for workplace transformation at scale.