Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 kicks off with powerful conversations on AI, human potential & the future of work

SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 kicks off with powerful conversations on AI, human potential & the future of work

News
By Express Computer
0 9

The much-anticipated SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 commenced today in Mumbai with a powerful opening that brought together some of the most influential voices in business, HR, and technology. Hosted by the SHRM India (Society for Human Resource Management), the event is set to shape the future of the workplace through high-impact discussions, innovation showcases, and leadership insights.

A powerful opening segment set the tone for the transformative event. In her welcome address, Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM India, MENA & APAC, emphasised the need for a human-centred approach to digital transformation, and said, “SHRM Tech is not just a platform for conversations – it’s a launchpad for action. As we step into a future powered by AI and human ingenuity, we must focus on trust, purpose, and adaptability. Limitless possibilities unfold when people and technology come together to lead change. People influence the global growth, we influence the people”.

Some of the keynote speakers like Zarin Daruwala, Former Cluster CEO – India & South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, Richard Rekhy, Vice Chair, Grant Thornton Bharat & Former CEO, KPMG India, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company delivered thought-provoking perspectives.

Day 1 at SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 featured a series of dynamic panel discussions that tackled some of the most pressing themes in the world of work. Experts delved into topics exploring AI’s impact on talent acquisition, from building high-intent pipelines with employer branding to enhancing hiring decisions through smart assessments. With agentic AI, culture personalisation, and inclusive leadership beyond performative I&D, the focus remains human-centric. Ultimately, it’s about blending speed, ethics, and trust to empower delegates with actionable insights and tools to drive change in their organisations.

The vibrant Tech Expo and Start-Up Zone saw 90+ solution providers showcase next-gen HR technologies—ranging from AI-powered recruitment bots to immersive L&D platforms—drawing attention from CHROs, talent leaders, and investors.

Building on the momentum of an inspiring first day, Day 2 of SHRM Tech 2.0 2025 promises to deliver deeper insights and future-forward thinking. The day will feature a high-impact sessions by Andy Biladeau, Chief Transformation Officer, SHRM; Pranjal Sharma, Economic Analyst, Advisor & Author, The Next New; A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia & several other illustrious names from industry. These experts will dive into pressing themes including data ethics, redefined leadership, and building adaptive, digitally resilient organisations. The thought-provoking sessions will herald a vibrant Workplace 2.0—where recognition, roles, and resilience evolve through AI, leadership, and culture in concert, not conflict.

With over 2,000+ delegates, 150+ speakers, and 100+ partners, SHRM Tech 2025 has set the stage for workplace transformation at scale.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image