Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Insight enterprises, a fortune 500 solutions integrator, expands India footprint with new office in Hyderabad

Insight enterprises, a fortune 500 solutions integrator, expands India footprint with new office in Hyderabad

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Insight has inaugurated their new office in Hyderabad, India. Tapping into the engineering community of the nation’s IT hub, the new facility is designed to accommodate global delivery and business enabling functions.

With offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Noida, Insight is now establishing its fourth office in India with its presence in Hyderabad — a rapidly emerging tech hub. This expansion opens new avenues for Insight to tap into exceptional talent, strengthen regional partnerships, and expand delivery capabilities. It also reflects the company’s continued investment in building a strong, future-ready IT, AI, and cloud integration support system in India.

The new office, designed to accommodate teammates across delivery and enablement functions, encourages in-person collaboration for strategic planning, team building, and key meetings, while offering flexibility to work in a hybrid model.  Commenting on the new office opening, Mohan Subrahmanya, Country Leader – India, Insight Enterprises, said, “The launch of our Hyderabad office is a milestone in Insight’s growth in India. As we increase our presence, our vision is to unlock the huge potential of this region’s thriving tech ecosystem and establish a solid foundation for faster innovation. Hyderabad provides access to top-quality talent and a collaborative culture, both essential to achieving powerful digital transformation. This facility isn’t only about scale — it’s about strengthening our client relationships and collaboratively co-creating solutions to meet the shifting needs of the technological landscape.”

Just as Insight grows its footprint, its dedication to a thriving and positive employee work culture remains steadfast. The company has also been certified as a great place to work in India in 2024.

Insight has also been recognised for its dedication to creating inclusive and positive work cultures. Fortune and Great Place to Work recently ranked the company No. 20 on their list of the Best Workplaces in the World. It also ranked No. 14 in IT services on Forbes’ 2023 World’s Best Employers list. Insight has been recognised as a Best Workplace in a number of countries, including the United States, Australia, Austria, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK. The organisation has also received certification as a Great Place to Work in China, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image