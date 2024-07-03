Zepto revolutionises delivery partner experience with Reverie’s localisation technology  

Zepto, has joined forces with Reverie Language Technologies to bring localisation to its Zepto rider app to revolutionise the way it communicates with its delivery partners.

This partnership , aimed at localising the Zepto rider app is a testament to Zepto’s commitment to inclusivity and technological innovation. This paves the way for a more accessible digital environment for delivery partners across India. The app has been contextually localised in six native languages Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali.

The localisation of the Zepto Rider app addresses the linguistic challenges faced by delivery partners and signifies a leap towards embracing the linguistic diversity of the country.

Shubham Agarwal, Senior Product Manager at Zepto, highlighted the essence of this partnership, stating, “Our delivery partners, who often speak local languages, find it challenging to navigate an English-dominated digital landscape. By localising our rider app into native languages, we aim to make it more intuitive and user-friendly for them. This change is already seeing greater adoption among Zepto’s newly onboarded delivery partners.

This decision to localise the rider app comes from a deep understanding of our delivery partners’ needs. Navigating the app in their native language empowers them and streamlines the delivery process, ensuring our commitment to speedy delivery is met without compromise.”

Zepto’s partnership with Reverie was fuelled by the latter’s reputation and proven track record in app localisation, strengthened by its successful engagements with quick delivery apps. “Reverie’s advanced, superior quality Neural Machine Translation (NMT) and Transliteration outputs, coupled with its responsive and supportive team, made it the ideal partner for our app localisation initiative,” said Shubham.

Delivery partners are increasingly opting for the localised app in their native language, which indicates a successful adaptation among them. The strategic move has further enriched the engagement with the app’s additional features, including referral schemes and loyalty programs, eventually enhancing partner retention and engagement.

The localisation effort is part of a phased approach, focusing on gradually implementing it across various app modules, aiming to cover all regional languages. This phased approach allows Zepto to measure the adoption and impact of localisation, particularly among new delivery partners who are more receptive to using the app in their native language.

Looking ahead, the partnership between both the companies and expansion of this initiative by Zepto will continue to grow. It sets a new standard for inclusivity and accessibility in the delivery service industry.