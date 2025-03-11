Express Computer

Zeta unveils AI capabilities for card issuers within Tachyon

News
By Express Computer
Zeta unveiled powerful new AI features within Tachyon, its next-gen card processing and core banking platform. These new features allow card issuers to create amazing new customer experiences using automated conversational voice and chat co-pilots amongst other capabilities. This suite of customer service experiences has been launched under the Selene brand and is currently available to Zeta’s customers in the US.

Next-Gen Card Experiences Powered by AI

Carefully architected with the demanding needs of the banking sector in mind, Tachyon leverages state-of-the art foundation models, advanced user intent recognition, client-specific knowledge bases, and a seamless orchestration engine that when coupled with its extensible data models, real-time APIs, and granular event streams enable a variety of use cases such as:

  • Provide banking customers with real-time spend analytics, context-aware recommendations, personalised financial advice, and proactive alerts
  • Instantly process payments, resolve disputes, and perform account modifications with AI-driven intent recognition and contextual understanding
  • Orchestrate customer requests between human agents and automated co-pilots with intelligent routing and dynamic scaling, minimising latency and operational costs
  • Preserve interaction history across multiple servicing channels, enabling seamless multi-channel engagement without repetition

“The card processing industry is at an inflection point where traditional systems cannot scale to meet modern demands,” said Ramki Gaddipati, Zeta APAC CEO & Global CTO. “Our customers using Tachyon are leapfrogging traditional customer support paradigms to build intelligent systems that anticipate needs, optimise operations, and create hyper-personalised experiences. With AI at its core, Tachyon enables them to deliver next-gen cardholder experiences that are simply not possible with legacy processing platforms”

Banking-Grade Features

  • Omni-channel Support: Delivers integrated experiences across mobile, voice, and chat platforms with seamless hand offs across channels
  • Intelligent Intent Detection: Understands complex user intents using natural language and domain-specific context
  • Client Specific Knowledgebase Embedding: Embeds client specific knowledge in the form of policies, glossaries, and procedures to bound scope and enrich interactions
  • Seamless Context Navigation: Maintains continuous conversation context, allowing users to modify requests mid-conversation without restarting
  • Customisable Workflows: Empowers issuers to design bespoke workflows, seamlessly integrating with internal systems and processes
  • Security and Compliance: Utilises advanced guardrails for banking-grade security and compliance, ensuring accurate and compliant interactions

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

