Zeta unveils AI capabilities for card issuers within Tachyon

Zeta unveiled powerful new AI features within Tachyon, its next-gen card processing and core banking platform. These new features allow card issuers to create amazing new customer experiences using automated conversational voice and chat co-pilots amongst other capabilities. This suite of customer service experiences has been launched under the Selene brand and is currently available to Zeta’s customers in the US.

Next-Gen Card Experiences Powered by AI

Carefully architected with the demanding needs of the banking sector in mind, Tachyon leverages state-of-the art foundation models, advanced user intent recognition, client-specific knowledge bases, and a seamless orchestration engine that when coupled with its extensible data models, real-time APIs, and granular event streams enable a variety of use cases such as:

Provide banking customers with real-time spend analytics, context-aware recommendations, personalised financial advice, and proactive alerts

Instantly process payments, resolve disputes, and perform account modifications with AI-driven intent recognition and contextual understanding

Orchestrate customer requests between human agents and automated co-pilots with intelligent routing and dynamic scaling, minimising latency and operational costs

Preserve interaction history across multiple servicing channels, enabling seamless multi-channel engagement without repetition

“The card processing industry is at an inflection point where traditional systems cannot scale to meet modern demands,” said Ramki Gaddipati, Zeta APAC CEO & Global CTO. “Our customers using Tachyon are leapfrogging traditional customer support paradigms to build intelligent systems that anticipate needs, optimise operations, and create hyper-personalised experiences. With AI at its core, Tachyon enables them to deliver next-gen cardholder experiences that are simply not possible with legacy processing platforms”

Banking-Grade Features