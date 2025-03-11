WNS acquires Kipi.ai to expand data, analytics & AI capabilities

WNS (Holdings) Limited announced it has acquired Kipi.ai, a leader in data modernisation and democratisation services focused on the Snowflake platform. Kipi provides strategy, execution, and managed service capabilities across data engineering, advanced analytics, and data science. Their client base is US-centric with strong domain expertise in Banking/Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing/Retail, High Tech/Professional Services, and Healthcare/Life Sciences.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Kipi.ai is a Snowflake Elite Partner, bringing one of the world’s largest Snowflake talent pools to WNS with approximately 600 SnowPro certifications globally. Kipi has created over 250 proprietary accelerators, enablers, applications, and solutions leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, and advanced analytics. Kipi’s more than 600 global employees include over 450 data engineers, solutions architects, data scientists, and business analysts. The seasoned leadership team, with company founders in the CEO, COO, and CTO roles, brings a demonstrated track record of driving technology vision and robust growth. The acquisition of Kipi.ai is expected to accelerate WNS’ Analytics and AI practice that drives decision intelligence across industries.

“Kipi.ai is excited to join forces with WNS, an industry leader in digitally-led business transformation services. The strong cultural alignment and complementary service offerings between our two firms will unlock the full potential of AI and offer opportunities to grow and better serve our global clients,” said Jason Small, Founder and CEO of Kipi.ai. “Over the last 4 years, we have created a unique company that helps clients leverage data, analytics, and AI to transform and succeed. The Kipi team is delighted to combine our talents with WNS as we enter the next phase of our business evolution.”

“We believe that Kipi’s market-differentiated data modernisation capabilities and talented team are an excellent fit for WNS. Together, we will leverage domain expertise and scalable AI solutions to drive decision intelligence and efficiencies, and to create new revenue streams. We strongly believe that this strategic business combination can deliver enhanced value for all our key stakeholders including clients, employees, and shareholders. On behalf of the entire WNS family, I am excited to welcome Kipi.ai,” said Keshav Murugesh, WNS’ Chief Executive Officer.

The acquisition is not expected to materially impact fiscal 2025 fourth quarter revenue or profitability, and based on current visibility, Kipi is expected to contribute approximately 2% to WNS’ revenue less repair payments and to be neutral to adjusted diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2026.

Revenue less repair payments is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as (a) revenue less (b) in our BFSI segment, payments to repair centers for “fault” repair cases where WNS acts as the principal in its dealings with the third party repair centers and its clients. WNS believes that revenue less repair payments for “fault” repairs reflects more accurately the value addition of the business process management services that it directly provides to its clients.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as profit excluding goodwill & intangible impairment, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses or benefits, costs related to the termination of ADS program and listing of ordinary shares, costs related to the transition to voluntarily reporting on US domestic issuer forms and amortization of intangible assets and including the tax effect thereon divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.