Zoom expands agentic skills with the launch of Custom AI Companion, Zoom Tasks, AI calendar scheduling, and more

Zoom launched additional agentic skills across Zoom Workplace, delivering on the promise of agentic AI with the Custom AI Companion add-on, Voice Recorder, Tasks, and Custom Avatars, plus new features for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Whiteboard, Zoom Revenue Accelerator, and more.

“A year ago, we launched Zoom Workplace’s AI-first capabilities, transforming how users work—helping them get more done, drive better results, and strengthen their relationships at work. AI Companion became a personal assistant across Zoom Workplace, plugging into all your favorite apps like Outlook, Office, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs,” said Jeff Smith, head of Product for Workplace AI, Meetings, and Spaces at Zoom.

“Last month, we announced that AI Companion now includes a set of agentic skills so it can understand, plan, and get things done with minimal input from the user. We’re further delivering on that promise by launching Custom AI Companion, agentic AI, and many other features. We continue to push the boundaries of innovation to bring our customers the very best AI-first solutions that drive productivity and collaboration.”

Get more done with Zoom AI Companion across Zoom Workplace

Zoom AI Companion helps users save critical time in their day by surfacing and organising tasks, enabling them to scale their work, taking notes for them during Zoom Meetings and in-person conversations, and much more, so they have time to focus on what matters most.

Zoom Tasks

Between meetings, emails, chats, and calls, teams and individuals can get overwhelmed with keeping track of everything that needs to get done. Zoom Tasks with AI Companion helps surface, manage, and complete tasks across Zoom Workplace to get more done, and can aggregate tasks all within the centralised task management tab or embed tasks in a Zoom Doc for easy tracking.

Get a curated to-do list: Zoom AI Companion can automatically generate recommended tasks and assign them to the right owner based on meeting summaries or be prompted to surface tasks from Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Mail, Zoom Docs, and more, quickly converting action items into actionable tasks to accept or delegate to others.

Complete to-dos faster: Zoom AI Companion can help users get started and complete tasks by providing insights and recommending next steps.

Drive follow-through and visibility: Zoom Tasks can help everyone stay on track and in the know by utilising the centralised task management tab, sharing and assigning tasks across accounts, and summarising tasks using AI Companion.

Zoom Tasks is now available for Zoom Workplace plans; with AI Companion capabilities available for eligible paid plans.

Voice Recorder

For in-person interactions, the AI Companion Voice Recorder can transcribe, summarise, and capture action items, so users can enjoy the benefits of AI Companion even when they’re not on a Zoom Meeting or Zoom Phone call. Voice Recorder enables users to connect face to face, whether it’s a spontaneous meeting or a planned one, and not worry about taking notes manually. (Available later this month on mobile and coming to Rooms this summer.)

Streamlining collaboration with enhancements to Zoom AI Companion, Zoom Meetings, Zoom Spaces, and Zoom Team Chat

Zoom prioritises innovation, consistently delivering new and exciting products like Zoom Tasks, as well as improvements to its existing product lineup.

To better support multi-lingual and global teams using Zoom Team Chat, Zoom is now using its own Small Language Model (SLM) optimized for specific AI skills to provide improved translations from eight languages (German, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Portuguese-Brazilian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese) to English.

Also in Zoom Team Chat, users can now mention people who are not in a chat/channel and share their contact info without having to add them to the chat/channel. (Available now.)

Users can ask AI Companion to schedule meetings with multiple participants from the side panel in any product tab within Zoom Workplace. AI Companion will find the best times for all invitees by pulling data from across the platform and suggesting scheduling options for the user to confirm. AI Companion will then set up the Zoom meeting, add it to the participants’ calendars, and generate suggested meeting topics and agendas.

During Zoom meetings, users can create private group chats 1:1 or with a specific subset of participants. They can even add a custom name to their group to help track multiple private chat groups at once and share links within the private group chats.

Custom AI Companion

Starting today, organisations can tailor AI agents and skills to address their unique needs and drive efficiency across their organisations with the Custom AI Companion paid add-on. Custom AI Companion is powered by Zoom AI Studio, a low-code, drag-and-drop builder where admins can customise Zoom AI Companion for their organisation.

This summer, users will be able to connect beyond Zoom via integrated third-party AI agents with Custom AI Companion. To facilitate this integration, Zoom will support both Model Context Protocol from Anthropic and Agent to Agent Protocol from Google in Zoom AI Studio, making it simpler to integrate external AI agents with AI Companion.

Bring Your Own Index (BYOI)

With Bring Your Own Index (BYOI), organisations can now connect AI Companion interactions to a wide variety of enterprise data sources like project management tools, cloud storage, email accounts, and customer databases through Amazon Q Business or Glean. For example, users can connect their Amazon Q Business index to surface relevant documents, emails, and project info in AI Companion to quickly gain context during a Zoom meeting.

Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips

Zoom Clips helps users easily share information without the need for a meeting. For example, if a user needs to walk a colleague through a document they drafted, rather than wait for both of them to be available, the user can simply record a Zoom clip and share it with their colleague.

With Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips, users can now use AI Companion to create an avatar in their likeness, provide a transcript of the desired content, and allow AI Companion to generate a clip for them, saving them invaluable time without the need to re-record and helping them scale their efforts.

Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips are designed with security and authenticity safeguards, including protection around the initial video creation. For example, gesture checks help detect the potential use of pre-recorded or manipulated footage, and video and audio watermarks indicate its AI origin.

Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips are available now with the Custom AI Companion add-on and will also be available as a separate SKU, which is planned to be released in May.

The Custom AI Companion add-on is available for $12 per user per month, with more capabilities expected this summer. To learn more about all of the features that are and will be available for Custom AI Companion license holders, visit the Zoom website and read the Zoom blog to learn more about how organisations can tailor AI Companion to meet their unique needs.

Staying organised just got easier

For those users who aren’t Zoom Whiteboard users yet but would like to be, they can now easily convert boards from Miro, Mural, and Lucid to Zoom Whiteboard. (Available now.)

To help users create more dynamic Zoom Whiteboards, templates have been enhanced with sticky notes and emoji stacks to make it easier to add objects to a board. AI Companion can also now summarise Whiteboard content. (Available now.)

Strengthen relationships for better collaboration

When users are given the right tools to connect with their colleagues and customers, enhanced collaboration is possible. Zoom is empowering users with innovations to help spark new connections and foster existing ones.

Online Fax simplifies business communications by consolidating fax, SMS, and calls on one Zoom Phone number, eliminating the need for additional hardware, providers, complex setups, and extra billing.

Prioritise urgent voicemails and extract key action items from Zoom Phone for Microsoft Teams with AI Companion, helping users stay organised and manage their time more efficiently.

To save time and stay organised, the Zoom + Salesforce app provides users with AI-generated summaries of Zoom Phone calls directly in the app. (Available now.)

To help users work smarter, faster, and more effectively, Workvivo AI, powered by Zoom AI Companion, helps users write better company updates, find answers more easily, and create more engaging surveys.

Empowering contact center and sales teams

Enhancements to Zoom CX include new workforce management features designed to provide greater flexibility, precision, and efficiency in agent scheduling and staffing forecasts. These enhancements empower both supervisors and agents with advanced tools for optimising workforce planning across multiple channels.

Deferrable work forecasting enables Workforce Management admins to predict staffing needs for non-real-time communication channels such as email, social media, and voicemail to enable businesses to allocate sufficient resources across all customer touchpoints.

Seat limits for agent scheduling allow supervisors to set minimum and maximum staffing levels at different times of the day, helping to optimise agent distribution throughout the week.

Supervisors can also take advantage of the ability to create multiple forecast scenarios, allowing them to model different staffing strategies and analyse how changes in metrics and volumes might impact workforce needs.

Enhancements to dynamic daily scheduling further improve flexibility using AI by optimising weekly schedules to customise shift structures for specific days. For example, the system can pick days to be worked, implement shorter shifts on Saturdays, or incorporate additional activities beyond standard breaks and meals.

Agent scheduling preferences allow employees to rank up to three preferred shift start times in quarter-hour increments to help balance workforce needs with employee preferences and enable increased job satisfaction and improved efficiency.

Zoom Revenue Accelerator

In today’s high-velocity sales environment, teams are under constant pressure to move fast, stay aligned, and keep data consistent across fragmented tools and channels. The latest innovations in Zoom Revenue Accelerator use AI insights and automation to streamline execution and help teams close deals faster with greater consistency and confidence.

A new AI playbooks feature for Zoom Revenue Accelerator introduces an always-on agent that can run on admin-configured sales methodologies such as BANT, SPICED, and MEDDICC on behalf of sales reps behind the scenes. Administrators can deploy out-of-the-box or custom frameworks to ensure a standardised, repeatable approach to sales execution based on organisational preferences. This new feature leverages advanced AI and LLMs to analyse sales conversations to surface key customer insights and automatically suggest updates to opportunity fields. This helps reduce manual data entry, keep CRM records accurate and up to date, and free up sales teams to focus on what they do best — selling. By reducing manual data entry and providing more accurate and consistent CRM records, sales teams can focus on selling

Sales managers gain deeper visibility into team adherence to selected methodologies through tracking and reporting, enabling more effective coaching.

For administrators, AI playbooks simplify the implementation of standardised or custom sales frameworks for a more structured and scalable sales process.

Additionally, the introduction of deal explorer for Zoom Revenue Accelerator enables sales teams to surface critical sales insights through natural language queries. By aggregating and analysing information across the entire opportunity lifecycle, deal explorer eliminates the need to manually sift through multiple data sources. This helps sales reps save valuable time, improve sales execution, and stay focused on closing deals with greater confidence.

For example, sales professionals can ask questions about a specific deal such as “What are the next steps for this opportunity?” or “Has pricing been discussed?” and receive contextual, structured answers based on a comprehensive analysis of calls, meetings, and CRM data.

These new features are available now to Zoom Revenue Accelerator customers.

Zoom expands industry offerings

Frontline workers in industries like retail, manufacturing, first responders, and healthcare need solutions tailored to their specific needs. Zoom is launching two new products that will help save frontline workers time and boost efficiency.

Zoom Workplace for Frontline: Zoom Workplace for Frontline, a purpose-built, AI Companion-based mobile solution for frontline workers will provide key on-shift communications and work management tools for frontline workers in industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, and others to help them be more connected and efficient in their daily tasks.

Zoom Workplace for Clinicians: Zoom and Suki, a leader in AI technology for healthcare, are partnering to provide AI-generated clinical notes to healthcare institutions. Zoom Workplace for Clinicians’ clinical notes feature will help to streamline and automate clinical note-taking during in-person and virtual patient-physician interactions by allowing physicians to focus more on patients instead of paperwork.