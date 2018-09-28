D-Link eyes bigger market share in SMB segment

Underlining its focus on the SMB segment that continues to be a key contributor to its overall revenue, D-Link has announced the appointment of a new business head for SMB – Abhishek Kumar. This new move is significant to D-Link, as it will ensure sustainable growth while the company further strengthens its leadership position in SMB segment.

Talking about the new appointment and the company’s vision for 2018, Rohit Purushottam, VP – Enterprise Sales, D-Link, said, “SMB sector in India is on a growth path. Improved government policies, ease of doing business, and digital awareness have resulted in tremendous opportunity in SMB. In last couple of years, we have observed significant traction with more and more SMBs investing in IT infrastructure. We foresee huge prospect in this segment and hence have established a focused team that will be led by Abhishek Kumar to drive SMB business at D-Link. Abhishek Kumar brings on board rich industry experience, and will be instrumental in devising business strategy, customer acquisition, channel engagement and meeting business goals. We are confident, his skills and expertise will benefit the organisation and contribute to our revenue growth for 2018-19.”

Kumar possesses industry experience of more than 11 years, and is currently positioned as General Manager for SMB & Business Wireless, and will be based out of D-Link corporate office in Mumbai.

“I am excited to be part of D-Link’s growing SMB business and I look forward to work with the team to develop its dealer network and enhance market share. With our focused business approach, strong partner/ system integrator network, and state-of-the-art products, we are well positioned to assist SMBs to realise the benefit of a strong and secure IT network. In this journey, our partners will play a crucial role as we enter newer markets and explore more business opportunities,” said Abhishek Kumar, GM – SMB & Business Wireless, D-Link (India).

D-Link will soon be introducing a series of SMB specific products and solutions. This will be followed by a series of regional partner/ system integrator meets pan India. D-Link will also roll out lucrative partner incentive programmes for OND 2018.

