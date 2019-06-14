Atos and Virtru announce partnership to offer data security solution for digital workplace

Atos has announced a strategic partnership with Virtru, which will provide global organisations with a joint encryption solution for digital workplace, protecting customer data across cloud-based platforms. This solution combines Atos hardware encryption with Virtru’s encryption software and is aimed at organisations which are looking for easy-to-use data encryption solutions to protect data in both cloud and hybrid environments.

Leveraging its integration capabilities, Atos has created a unique offering to address the high-level security required for the digital workplace, based on both Atos and Virtru products. This offering can be provided on-premise or as-a-service, depending on customer requirements and constraints. The Atos HSM brings on extra security layer by further protecting the keys used to encrypt the customers’ data and generated by Virtru.

“As a European leader in cybersecurity, and more specifically in data protection, we guarantee the confidentiality of sensitive data. Our Hardware Security Module with state-of-the art encryption, completed with Virtru’s software encryption solution, offers ultimate security for digital workplaces – thus facilitating day-to-day work and ensuring complete end-to-end data encryption for our clients, in both cloud and hybrid environments,” said Alexis Caurette, VP Head of Cybersecurity Products at Atos.

“As more organisations across the globe transition to the cloud, end-to-end security of data becomes paramount. This partnership between Atos and Virtru provides customers with a data-centric approach to security that works and is easy to use. Plus, it opens the door for future joint innovation that will help customers manage their data wherever it’s shared, while at the same time, reducing risk,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru.

