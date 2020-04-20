Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack

Read Article

Information technology company Congnizant Technology Services has been hit by Maze ransomware attack and steps are being taken to contain the impact, the company said.

In a statement, Cognizant said that a Maze ransomware attack on its internal systems has resulted in disruptions for some of its clients.

“Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident,” the company said.

According to the statement, the company has also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

“We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and other technical information of a defensive nature,” the statement said.

