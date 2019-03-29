Data loss higher among Indian organisations: Dell study

Companies in India lost more data last year — averaging 3.31 terabytes costing $1,287,788, against a global average of 2.13 terabytes costing $995,613 globally, according to a new study. Around 85 per cent of Indian companies are using at least two data protection vendors, in comparison to 75 per cent worldwide, said the third edition of Dell EMC “Global Data Protection Index”.

The most common type of disruption faced by organisations in India using two or more vendors were unplanned systems downtime (51 per cent), data loss (36 per cent) and local disaster that affected access to data for an entire site/group (34 per cent).

Although unplanned systems downtime is more prevalent, data loss is far more expensive. For example, in India, those who encountered downtime experienced 29 hours of downtime on average in the last 12 months, costing $958,583 (vis-a-vis 20 hours of downtime for global leaders, costing $526,845).

The research surveyed 2,200 IT decision makers from both public and private organisations with over 250 employees across 18 countries and 11 industries. The results showed that Indian organisations experienced 130 per cent growth in data against a global average of 569 per cent since 2016.

“The key in organisations’ digital transformation journey is the generation and analysis of data. Businesses in India are seeing better potential in the value of data & are monetizing it more than its global counterparts,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager — Data Protection Solutions, Dell EMC, India.

