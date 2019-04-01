GajShield is banking heavily on cloud computing, machine learning this year

GajShield Infotech has been working closely with leading security resellers, distributors and partners worldwide. The company had also partnered with D-Link India to expand its reach in untapped regions. Over the years, there has been a paradigm shift from server protection, network protection to data protection; and GajShield has been actively involved in data security for the last nine years. The company’s growth in recent years is backed by deals in the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. According to Sonit Jain, CEO, GajShield Infotech, the African market is the fastest growing market across the world. It is an untapped market in terms of infrastructure and technology.

Today, the company covers about 100 countries, including South East Asia and Africa, and has an installed base of about 15,000 customers across the globe.

GajShield’s immediate growth was fuelled outside India; however, India has been a core target for the company. Sharing more, Jain says, “We did have good leads in India as well. Most of which belong to the government, education, mid and large enterprises segments. Last year, we appointed Ingram Micro to expand our market reach. We have been contributing to government initiatives, especially, Make in India. The PMA policy has helped us to recreate a strong position in defence sector. Moreover, we have added some new partners recently, including D-Link, Dell, Sterlite, TATA, Orange, Airtel to name a few. We are also working with system integrators on various projects.”

The enterprise sector is a big space for the company, as data security works as a core for any enterprise. GajShield enjoys a stronghold in the large enterprise space. “The very first ones to implement data security were the large enterprises. It took some time for MSMEs to understand the concerns associated with data security. Recently, we got named in Asia Pacific Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for enterprise network firewall. This recognition is the acknowledgment of our commitment towards customers’ data security. Enterprises now see us as a serious player in the security game. Our top-notch next generation firewall solution and data leak prevention solutions are compatible with the pre-existing products and can be implemented easily,” says Jain.

Speaking specifically on the India market, Jain comments, “India is well-known for services, not for products. Unfortunately, we don’t find many companies working on the product side. However, times have changed. Now, we are witnessing Indian companies coming up with cloud-based products. A lot of companies started seeing our products and its stability, especially in the financial segment. We have been ICSC Lab certified for more than 12 years now. Being an Indian company, we have a local touch to our support and solutions which makes us distinct. None of the MNCs have this. For example, when we have a Pune based client, we service in Marathi. Similarly, in Tamil for Tamil Nadu, Telugu for Andhra Pradesh, etc.”

Increasing utilisation of cloud applications has a significant impact on the security. When companies migrate to the cloud, they no longer own the infrastructure. “Instead of securing infrastructure, they must look the other option, i.e., securing data in motion. A solution that identifies, monitors and protects the data through deep content inspection and a contextual security analysis of transactions. That’s what exactly we provide to our customers. Our DLP systems act as enforcers of data security policies. It offers a centralised management framework designed to detect and prevent the unauthorised use and transmission of confidential information. Besides, for roaming users, our context based security proves to be a complete solution, where you are no longer protecting the perimeter, but the data from anywhere, to anywhere and placed at any given location,” remarks Jain.

Talking about the key focus for the company in 2019, Jain informs, “As a company, we are doing a lot in terms of technology, channel and market expansion. We want to take our product to nooks and corner of the country and of course scaling out to the world. Cloud, data analytics, context-based security solutions, remote browser execution, data security with ML has started changing the way businesses operate. These new age technologies create complex ecosystem, introducing new IT security, data protection and policy challenges. Considering this, in 2019, we will be banking heavily on cloud computing and machine learning to protect organisations from emerging threats and security lapses.”

