Express Computer


Home  »  Security  »  Google issues security warning for 2 billion Chrome users

Google issues security warning for 2 billion Chrome users

SecurityInternetNews
By IANS
Google Chrome Video Ads
0 22
Read Article

Google has released a much-awaited Chrome update, but it also warned around 2 billion users of the browser about a security flaw across Windows, Mac and Linux.

“The stable channel has been updated to 81.0.4044.113 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, which will roll out over the coming days/weeks,” Google said in a blog post last week. “This update includes 1 security fix,” it added.

As Paul Ducklin, Principal Research Scientist at cybersecurity firm Sophos pointed out in a blog post, “the bug itself is still a secret” and it is a matter of concern that Google advises that the new version “will roll out over the coming days/weeks.”

This is because the bug is critical enough to imply that it is exploitable and that exploiting it could let a crook implant malware on your computer, Ducklin said.

Google made a list of all changes in the update for people to see and urged people to alert it if they find any new issue.

“The community help forum is also a great place to reach out for help or learn about common issues,” Google said.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” it added.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    #CXwithAdobe | Customer Experience Management in Unprecedented Times
    Register Now 
    close-image