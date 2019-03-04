Optisafe launches distress alert emergency device for women security

Optisafe, venture of Optiemus Infracom has launched My Hero, a distress companion device, in India. Designed to help people in distress, My Hero is a smart, convenient, and non-intrusive device, which makes it extremely easy to wear or carry. In addition, to being a life line in situations related to women safety, My Hero is designed to enable people get help in case of any kind of emergency.

The device was launched by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Sitting Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha for Thiruvananthapuram constituency on the occasion of the 12th edition of International Women’s Day celebrations by Public Diplomacy Forum by Ratan Kaul and Shilpa Raina Wahal. Priced at Rs.2999, Optisafe My Hero device uses a simple pull mechanism to send distress signals to a chosen group of people. It offers following services on activation:

Two-way siren: Sounding off loud distress siren simultaneously on the device as well the user’s smartphone.

SOS message: Sends a SOS message and triggers distress siren to three pre-defined contacts

Inbuilt location tracker: Location link opens up a live location tracker that the recipient can use to navigate the user’s location.

Audio and video recording: Triggers audio and video recording on the user’s smartphone, helping in understanding SOS situation during the incident thereby enabling them to react accordingly.

Dinesh Prasad, CEO of Optisafe said, “There has been growing concerns on women safety and associated crimes therefore making it crucial to have the right technological support to ensure the safety of the citizens. Our Optisafe My Hero device has been specially designed using patent pending technology taking special care on usage convenience and SOS communication making it extremely easy to use during distress situations. While the device can be used across multiple emergency use cases, Optisafe plans to bring a portfolio of devices to create a safer environment for the any distress situation”.

Ratan Kaul Founder President & Shilpa Raina Wahal Director Projects Public Diplomacy Forum commented, “Women’s safety is not just a matter to be pondered upon on single day but a continuous effort. Therefore, I would like to congratulate Optisafe, for introducing My Hero. Such innovations go a long way in helping women live their dreams and fulfil their career prospects with full confidence.”

The product can be activated on the Optisafe Mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. The users can download the app from the relevant app store and can also pair their Optisafe My Hero device using Bluetooth. It will be made available starting March 08 (Women’s day) both online and offline stores, exclusively across Indian subcontinents by Optiemus Infracom.

