Trend Micro to strengthen Policybazaar’s security posture

Policybazaar, India’s largest and leading insurance aggregator website, specializing in providing comparative analysis of various insurance, chose Trend Micro Deep Security and Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector to identify evasive threats and to provide virtual patching against exploits in real-time.

Policybazaar required a high-level security solution for the applications that they migrated to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. Trend Micro Deep Security, a robust cloud security solution with anti-malware, web reputation, firewall, and intrusion prevention modules, provided the company an in-depth analysis to remediate and defend against targeted attacks and protected cloud workloads from data breaches and business disruptions. This solution enabled stress-free integration with a hybrid cloud environment, and was able to meet compliance requirements. Deep Security enables the management of multiple security controls from a single dashboard, simplifying and centralizing security operations.

Policybazaar also wanted better visibility across the organization’s threat landscape, including the ability to identify and stop malicious activity at the endpoints. Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector, enabled the company to detect, analyze, adapt and respond to targeted attacks with network-wide visibility, insight, and control. Also, it continues detecting and protecting against zero-day malware, document exploits, attacker network activity, web threats, email threats such as phishing and spear phishing, and more.

“Implementation of Trend Micro’s solutions resulted in Policybazaar gaining a complete and proactive security solution. Deep Security improved protection and enhanced visibility for applications in AWS, strengthening our security posture. Deep Discovery provided network-wide visibility, and rapid containment and response of malware. The easy integration of the solutions and quick implementation time was an additional benefit,” said Bibhu Krishna, VP IT Infrastructure and Security, Policybazaar.

“Policybazaar was seeking a comprehensive security solution that would equip their servers, network, and email with advanced protection, and that could detect and block security exploits, while also being equipped with cloud capabilities to protect AWS environment. At Trend Micro, they found the perfect partner who could provide exactly that and more. Policybazaar’s application and data security needs were met through automated instance security provisioning and workload-aware security policy,” saidNilesh Jain, Vice President – South East Asia and India, Trend Micro.

Vijendra Katiyar, National Sales Manager, Trend Micro said, “Both Trend Micro’s Deep Security and Deep Discovery Inspector are powered by XGen, a smart, optimized, and connected security approach. As per Policybazaar’s requirements, these solutions collectively provide comprehensive protection, greater operational efficiency, superior platform support, and tighter integration with existing investments.”

