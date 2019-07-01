8 Kerala start-ups impress at Singapore Innovation Festival

Eight start-ups led by the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) have scaled their business to the international market by pitching their ideas and products at Southeast Asia”s largest innovation festival held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

“Innovfest Unbound 2019 was the anchor event of Smart Nation Innovations, a week-long series of events that showcase Asia”s most innovative developments,,” said KSUM.

Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, KSUM Business Development Manager, led the KSUM delegation at the event. He pointed out that these start-ups showcased their products and impressed most of the participants consisting of over 15,000 entrepreneurs, brands, corporates, investors and tech start-ups from 100-plus countries.

These participants interacted and shared new ideas apart from building partnerships and celebrating digital disruption at the event.

The KSUM has so far taken close to 120 start-ups to international destinations, enabling them to establish market access in different countries. The KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

