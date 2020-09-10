Astutrix Technologies launches Robotic Selling & Engagement

Read Article

Astutrix Technologies, that owns and runs market network for data sciences – Cogniticx, has launched its new service Robotic Selling & Engagement (RSE). Targeted at helping small and medium businesses build engagement and increase their sales, RSE leverages similar technologies that ecommerce big wigs have used to build their fortunes.

Astutrix, awarded the most promising data science start-up for two years in a row, has innovated a simple and cost-effective way to deploy a novel technology to help scores of small businesses that are in dire need of support.

“RSE is our attempt at providing a level playing field for small and medium brands that have seen their sales dwindle in the wake of the Pandemic and have been compelled to make a transition from brick and mortar to online, in order to survive,” says Promod Sharma, Co-founder Astutrix.

Online businesses have a completely different DNA and most offline brands struggle at driving up engagement and increasing sales at their online stores, something that digital native ecommerce players are especially good at. These large players make crores of investments each year to effectively leverage artificial intelligence and robotics to shore up their sales.

RSE is a great cost-effective way that brands; small and medium, offline and online, alike could leverage similar artificial intelligence and robotics technologies to their advantage. “A service that can be subscribed to at a minimal monthly service fee, RSE is an effort by Astutrix to make the benefits of technology more inclusive, something that India needs imminently in order to stem the decline in the economy,” adds Sharma.

