How robotics-as-a-service in a box is helping process manufacturing industries

Haber helps industries become sustainable with its AI+IoT based technology that enables its customers spend less time collecting and analysing data, by predicting results and driving value in real-time. The target target customer segment include the pulp and paper, food & beverage processing, metals and mining sectors, with their plant managers, CEOs, COOs, CFOs, and VP manufacturing being the point of contact.

The startup’s industrial IoT platform, eLIXA, delivers dynamic goal based automatic intervention resulting in noticeable improvements in raw materials yield, consistent product quality, higher equipment availability and lower downtime. “Our flagship product, eLIXA, is a robotics-as-a-service in a box, and includes automated sampling, sensors, an edge computing device and real-time intervention which are installed in the customer’s factory. eLIXA samples, measures, analyses and controls process parameters in real-time with zero human intervention,” says Vipin Raghavan, Co-Founder and CEO at Haber.

The platform provides assurance to factory managers that their critical processes are kept in check resulting in higher productivity, greater yield and data visibility. “It empowers plant managers and CXOs with historic and real time trends and insights enabling operational intervention to achieve productivity goals and optimise cost,” says Raghavan, adding that since the launching of Haber’s maiden product, eLIXA, the company has extended it’s product line to cover more applications in the process manufacturing industry.

He points out that eLIXA is a first of its kind product which uses insights generated by machine learning from real-time data for real-time intervention. “This is akin to autonomous cars, which is a yet to be commercialised technology. With eLIXA, Haber has successfully commercialised the concept of using real-time AI applied to a real world problem – process manufacturing optimisation,” adds Raghavan.

In the future, Haber is further taking its expertise in AI and robotics to expand its product offering to automated sample and intervention, reducing the need for operator intervention, and as a result more efficient plant operations. “Our solutions are highly standardised, built on deep experience, and benchmarked against the best in class industry practices. They require little to no customisation which helps in quick deployment and immediate results. We are constantly developing new, unique and cost-effective ways to collect and relate data to our process and utility solutions,” asserts Raghavan.

The company’s vision is to help industries spend more time in making active decisions rather than being tied up with data mongering. He says, “It is the time for our customers to pull the bull by its horns while we mitigate the time spent in knocking the data into shape. As a part of our longer vision, we will expand our geographical horizons and thus enter new markets with a swelling customer base. We plan to be a US$ 250 million ARR business in five years.”

Reminding that data analysis is becoming a consistent problem with data exploding around us and industries aren’t really well equipped for dealing with it efficiently, Raghavan reminds that eLIXA makes this task easier by converting data into actionable intelligence. By taking up this unaddressed opportunity, Haber is creating its own place in the large market with special focus on process manufacturing industries.

