OPPO partners T-Hub to support startup ecosystem in India

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced a partnership with Hyderabad-based global start-up catalyst T-Hub to support the startup ecosystem in India.

The collaboration will scale up opportunity for some of the most innovative startups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, battery, camera, image processing, gaming and system performance.

“We are also hopeful that this collaboration would accelerate the development of indigenous and localized offerings,” Tasleem Arif, Vice President, and Head R&D, OPPO India said in a statement.

The selected startups will receive incubation support from OPPO along with technical mentorship and access to new markets.

The startups would be selected based on the innovative prototypes and strategic fitment with OPPO products which has the potential to accelerate.

Earlier this year, Oppo signed an MoU with IIT Hyderabad, to promote collaborative research in the field of science and technology.

Additionally, similar MoUs were signed with the Telangana government and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) last year.

