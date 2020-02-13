TechChefs: Whipping up a software solution

Read Article

Bangalore-based IT startup TechChefs was founded in 2015, by five technocrats – Vikram Pawar, Pratap Simha, Kannan Shrinivas, Vijay Rao and Basheer Mohammad. TechChefs’ focus area of services include product engineering, data analytics, mobile app development, cloud computing and product testing. “TechChefs was born out of a passion to whip up some delectable software. The core service of our company is product engineering and we take pride in the fact that we provide end-to-end product engineering solutions to some of the Fortune 500 companies of the world. Over the five years that TechChefs has been operational, a team of 300 professionals share the common vision of whipping up innovative and succulent software product engineering solutions,” says Vikram Pawar, Co-Founder and CEO, TechChefs.

TechChefs is passionate about software engineering and committed to provide outstanding services to its customers. “A chef is one who keeps all types of international customers, cuisines in mind and ensures it is presented with utmost quality appreciated by all customers. TechChefs means we cook technology with utmost quality keeping all types of end users of the product being developed in focus based on the region, type of business, habits of regional customers ensuring the experience and intented purpose is served,” states Pawar.

The startup is a software product maker to institutions / corporate, who require from a mobile application to IoT solutions to home / office automation products. “From the word “go”, we engage with our customers at every stage right from the ideation stage to the final delivery / release of the software solution and beyond that to maintenance and support. Basically we are the product engineering partner in the product management life cycle,” explains Pawar.

Pointing out that in a short span of five years, TechChefs has recorded impressive growth, Pawar mentions, “Over these years, we have been consistently recording 100 per cent year-on-year growth while also investing in attracting exceptional talent. We recently crossed the 300 employee headcount. We are also in the process of setting up offices in Singapore and Mountain View, USA. At the same time we are looking to double our office space in Bangalore.”

He further adds, “On the technology frontier, while we continue to maintain its focus on product engineering and other core areas with which TechChefs was founded, we have identified key and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning to dip into riding on our expertise in core areas. The other area that we are keenly looking at from a technology stand point is cloud computing focusing multi-cloud journey, which is innovative and definitely cutting-edge.”

A serial entrepreneur, Pawar shares his views regarding the success of startup ventures, “The startup space is bustling with activity – some fresh entrants in the space; some with past experience of being an entrepreneur. As a serial entrepreneur, over the years, I have observed that those who enter the startup space with past experience bring to the table key learnings, especially in areas like finance, funding, personal brand image, people management…to name a few, and thereby more likely to succeed in their subsequent ventures. I was recently reading an article which echoed the same opinion. However, there are also numerous examples who have struck big in their first venture itself.”

