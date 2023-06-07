AMD Data Center & AI Technology Premiere
Introducing the AUM processor, an advanced Indian chip developed by CDAC. With 96 ARM Neoverse V1 cores, it powers India’s pursuit of technological self-sufficiency. The AUM processor is set to revolutionize supercomputing in India and is a key component of the upcoming Param Shankh supercomputer. CDAC is also actively involved in the VEGA project, focusing on RISC-V processors. The AUM processor’s chiplet architecture, liquid cooling, and indigenous design showcase India’s innovation and self-reliance. With potential global recognition, AUM, along with Shakti processors and RISC-V development, establishes India’s position in the semiconductor landscape.