Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Automation Anywhere and AWS Bring the power of generative AI to mission critical mainstream enterprise processes

Automation Anywhere and AWS Bring the power of generative AI to mission critical mainstream enterprise processes

News
By Express Computer
0 6

Automation Anywhere announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring intelligent automation and generative AI innovations to market. Leveraging Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, a service that delivers open-source, pre-trained models and Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service from AWS that makes pre-trained Foundation Models (FMs) easily accessible via an API, Automation Anywhere will offer customers with greater choice, flexibility and reliability for their generative AI deployments.

“Our vision has always been to make automation accessible to everyone, anywhere.” said Mihir Shukla, CEO, and Co-Founder. “Putting our cloud-native Automation Success Platform on AWS was the first step, and now through intelligent automation fused with generative AI on AWS we enable every employee in every company with the potential to transform business and reshape the way we live and work.”

Working together since 2017, Automation Anywhere previously launched its cloud-native RPA solution on AWS. The years-long relationship between Automation Anywhere and AWS has evolved from core infrastructure to the application layer with AI. Automation Anywhere will now develop generative AI powered solutions in customer experience, document processing and contact center intelligence using Amazon Sage Maker Jumpstart, Amazon Bedrock, and other AWS AI and ML services, further strengthening the go-to-market relationship.

“At AWS, our goal is to make it easy, practical, and cost-effective for customers to use generative AI capabilities across their business,” said Vasi Philomin, Vice President, Generative AI at AWS. “We are excited for customers to take advantage of our generative AI innovations to help reimagine customers experiences, boost productivity, and bring creative ideas to life.”

“We already have deployed thousands of Automation Anywhere cloud native bots running on AWS.” said Luciano de Carvalho, Automation Executive Manager at ITAU Bank, the largest bank in Brazil and LATAM.  “We are very excited that AWS and Automation Anywhere are working together to combine Generative AI with Intelligent Automation.”

Automation Anywhere has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Automation Anywhere with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image