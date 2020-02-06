Enterprise Collaboration – Shaping the Modern Digital Workplace by Arjun Vishwanathan, Independent Consultant, Poly | BFSI Technology Conclave

Read Article

Key highlights:

1. Brick-and-mortar models are outdated and not viable for the future

2. The millennial workforce is driving the digital paradigm shift

3. Myntra is using AI and ML to create new wardrobe styles

4. Every organisation today wants innovation and realises the significance of the digital workforce

5. 30 percent of today’s workforce is equipped to work from any location

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]