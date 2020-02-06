WorkLoft opens a new coworking space at Churchgate

Read Article

Workloft, a co-working space co-founded by Ms. Soha Parekh, the Director of Raycon Group, an Indo-German joint venture is set to launch its new co-working space in Churchgate. Soha ventured into the world of communal working in the year 2015 with WorkLoft.WorkLoft caters to freelancers, startups and aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals and enterprises which enables the organisations to work with professionals across all walks of life while arming them with modern amenities and equipments. WorkLoft prides itself in creating possibilities to discover networking opportunities, along with expanding existing networks.The new centre is located in the old-world-charm of the city, Churchgate with easy access to major corporate headquarters and public transport stations.

The newest outpost of WorkLoft, showcases modern interiors which are a blend of authentic South Bombay culture with fine tuned German architecture with top notch amenities. Spearheaded by award winning architects Nicola Gerber and Tiran Driver, the design focuses on providing a workspace that is spacious and comfortable. The new center boasts large corner windows that are paired perfectly with a blend of grey and coral colours which makes the work floor appear bright and vibrant. The amphitheatre has an informal and social aura with its multi-colored lamps and a huge orange round community table that is ideal for networking. One can arrange meet-ups, training sessions, speaker series, mixers and community events for members as well as non-members.

The space is designed to cater to businesses of any size and form to boast diverse working environments having both private offices, cubicles, spacious cabins and ample open seating enabling the clients to choose as per their needs. WorkLoft offers convenient and economic options by providing flexi desks and fixed desks. One can just plug-in and start working on a large shared flexi desk where as fixed desks allow the clients to work in a dedicated workstation in a shared space. The Churchgate centre contains everything that one could dream about in an ideal workspace from ample storage and large seating areas to affordable pricing options depending on the client’s budget. Workloft also has a smart online portal where clients can book the meeting rooms and one can share their reviews and give their feedback. WorkLoft members can enjoy special privileges like booking meeting rooms in any center anywhere and facilities at exclusive prices.

Key Features:

Flexible work hours

Free internet services

Private office

Security and access control system

24/7 CCTV cameras

Housekeeping services from top agencies

Free tea & coffee, printouts & stationery

Cafeteria and amphitheatre that are ideal for events and meetups

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]