Panel Discussion on Enhancing customer service using emerging technologies (AI, ML, RPA, Blockchain, Hybrid Cloud) | BFSI Technology Conclave

BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune

Key highlights:

1. The BFSI industry is in the era of cloud, AL, ML, robotics, and blockchain, says Biswabrata Chakravorty

2. HDFC Securities wants to use technology to make the investment experience simple

3. There’s a positive regulatory environment in the insurance industry, feels Goutam Dutta

4. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s 811 initiative has attracted a significant response from millennials

5. Dell Technologies autonomous infrastructure solution, Power One, gives organisations information about users and IT consumption


