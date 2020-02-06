Cloud Without Chaos by Rajesh Ramnani, Regional Director – Converged Platforms, Dell Technologies | BFSI Technology Conclave

Key Highlights:

1. IT is dependent on the technical workforce, but IT administrators are moving towards services and a centralised model

2. Many organisations are yet to reach the self-service stage

3. Changing needs of workloads are driving cloud strategies

4. Many customers are looking at the multi-cloud approach

5. Dell Technologies is transforming itself to a cloud company with Dell Technologies Cloud, offering a complete portfolio for the hybrid cloud journey

