Cloud Without Chaos by Rajesh Ramnani, Regional Director – Converged Platforms, Dell Technologies | BFSI Technology Conclave
BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune
Key Highlights:
1. IT is dependent on the technical workforce, but IT administrators are moving towards services and a centralised model
2. Many organisations are yet to reach the self-service stage
3. Changing needs of workloads are driving cloud strategies
4. Many customers are looking at the multi-cloud approach
5. Dell Technologies is transforming itself to a cloud company with Dell Technologies Cloud, offering a complete portfolio for the hybrid cloud journey
