Keynote Address by Shanai Ghosh, CEO and ED, Edelweiss General Insurance Company | BFSI Technology Conclave

BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune

Key Highlights:

1. Boardroom conversations in the insurance industry are dominated by emerging technologies

2. Insurers today must embrace new technologies

3. The regulatory environment in the country is progressive and supports innovation in industry

4. Data can help us personalise insurance for customers and provide value-added services

5. Business and IT strategies must align with each other


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

