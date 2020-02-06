Keynote Address by Shanai Ghosh, CEO and ED, Edelweiss General Insurance Company | BFSI Technology Conclave

Key Highlights:

1. Boardroom conversations in the insurance industry are dominated by emerging technologies

2. Insurers today must embrace new technologies

3. The regulatory environment in the country is progressive and supports innovation in industry

4. Data can help us personalise insurance for customers and provide value-added services

5. Business and IT strategies must align with each other

