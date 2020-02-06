Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  Fireside Chat: Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, NSE and Srikanth RP, Group Editor, Express Computer and CRN India | BFSI Technology Conclave

Fireside Chat: Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, NSE and Srikanth RP, Group Editor, Express Computer and CRN India | BFSI Technology Conclave

BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune

VideoBFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 14
Read Article

Key Highlights:

1. “The underlying factor of my career has been the basic foundation of engineering principles,” reveals Shiv Kumar Bhasin

2. During school days, Bhasin learned that drawing analogy is important, which has helped him in moving from one domain to another

3. YONO initiative has been a major milestone project for Bhasin

4. Within just a year of YONO’s launch, 14 million customers were registered

5. Right organisation culture is essential for going digital


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.