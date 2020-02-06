Fireside Chat: Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, NSE and Srikanth RP, Group Editor, Express Computer and CRN India | BFSI Technology Conclave

Read Article

Key Highlights:

1. “The underlying factor of my career has been the basic foundation of engineering principles,” reveals Shiv Kumar Bhasin

2. During school days, Bhasin learned that drawing analogy is important, which has helped him in moving from one domain to another

3. YONO initiative has been a major milestone project for Bhasin

4. Within just a year of YONO’s launch, 14 million customers were registered

5. Right organisation culture is essential for going digital

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]