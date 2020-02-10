Fireside Chat with Sharad Saxena, CTO, Bank of Baroda | BFSI Technology Conclave

Express Computer


BFSI Technology Conclave ~ Driving Innovation Delivering Experiences | 24-25 January 2020, Novotel Pune

Key Highlights:

1. BoB has always been very conscious about its people aspect during merger, hence treats the it’s teams as one.
2. The solutions should take care of all the transition states of migration and changes of MICR and IFSC.
3. We are inventerizing the technology closely before any application integration
4. We are indentifying the technology scalability
5. The bank is first focusing on migrating the payment systems and soon the systems will start talking to each other.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

