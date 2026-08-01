Speaker in this video:

Geeta Gurnani, Field CTO, IBM Technology, India & South Asia

Topic: The Agentic Operating Model – Architecting the AI-Ready BFSI enterprise

Key Highlights:

[1] We are still at day zero of the AI revolution. The technology is advancing rapidly, but the real challenge is operationalizing AI across the enterprise.

[2] The question is no longer whether AI is capable. The question is: what does it take to operationalize AI so that it impacts both the top line and the bottom line?

[3] It is not about deploying one agent here and one agent there; it is about transforming entire business processes with AI, agents, automation, and data working together.

[4] As organizations started scaling AI, many realized a hard truth: their data was not ready to be consumed by AI models.

[5] Ninety-nine percent of public AI models are trained on public data. Enterprise data remains largely untapped—and that is where the real value lies.

[6] AI’s true business impact will come not from better models alone, but from enterprises’ ability to operationalize AI at scale through robust data foundations, governance, agent orchestration, and modernized infrastructure.