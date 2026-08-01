Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  Geeta Gurnani, Field CTO, IBM Technology, India & South Asia

Geeta Gurnani, Field CTO, IBM Technology, India & South Asia

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Speaker in this video:
Geeta Gurnani, Field CTO, IBM Technology, India & South Asia

Topic: The Agentic Operating Model – Architecting the AI-Ready BFSI enterprise

Key Highlights:
[1] We are still at day zero of the AI revolution. The technology is advancing rapidly, but the real challenge is operationalizing AI across the enterprise.

[2] The question is no longer whether AI is capable. The question is: what does it take to operationalize AI so that it impacts both the top line and the bottom line?

[3] It is not about deploying one agent here and one agent there; it is about transforming entire business processes with AI, agents, automation, and data working together.

[4] As organizations started scaling AI, many realized a hard truth: their data was not ready to be consumed by AI models.

[5] Ninety-nine percent of public AI models are trained on public data. Enterprise data remains largely untapped—and that is where the real value lies.

[6] AI’s true business impact will come not from better models alone, but from enterprises’ ability to operationalize AI at scale through robust data foundations, governance, agent orchestration, and modernized infrastructure.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.