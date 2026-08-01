Speaker in this video:

Sonali Samyal, Director – Solution Consulting, ServiceNow

Topic: Put AI to work for Financial Services

Key Highlights:

[1] The future is the Autonomous Enterprise, where AI can automate and optimize business processes end-to-end.

[2] AI success depends on four pillars: Data, AI, Workflows, and Security working together.

[3] Enterprise-wide automation is transforming IT, CRM, Employee Experience, App Development, and Risk Management.

[4] Strong AI governance is essential to ensure security, compliance, and responsible AI adoption.

[5] AI-driven automation is already delivering measurable business outcomes, including higher productivity, faster service delivery, and better customer experiences.