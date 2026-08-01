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Sonali Samyal, Director – Solution Consulting, ServiceNow

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Sonali Samyal, Director – Solution Consulting, ServiceNow

Topic: Put AI to work for Financial Services

Key Highlights:
[1] The future is the Autonomous Enterprise, where AI can automate and optimize business processes end-to-end.

[2] AI success depends on four pillars: Data, AI, Workflows, and Security working together.

[3] Enterprise-wide automation is transforming IT, CRM, Employee Experience, App Development, and Risk Management.

[4] Strong AI governance is essential to ensure security, compliance, and responsible AI adoption.

[5] AI-driven automation is already delivering measurable business outcomes, including higher productivity, faster service delivery, and better customer experiences.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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